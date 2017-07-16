Monday's TV highlights: 'Presenting Princess Shaw' on the PBS series 'POV'

SERIES
The Bachelorette Rachel makes the customary visits to the respective hometowns of the remaining bachelors in this new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior New obstacles are added to the course as this season’s qualifying rounds end in Denver in this new episode. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance Some of the dancers learn whether they’re getting callbacks to move on to “The Academy” and stay in the contest in this new episode of the reality competition. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Preacher This new episode of the supernatural drama explores the rocky romantic relationship between Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and Tulip (Ruth Negga). 9 p.m. AMC
Will In the new episode “Two Gentlemen,” Will (Laurie Davidson) has an artistic epiphany that could put him on the road to success, but he’s going to need some help from Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge) first. 9 p.m. TNT
POV Ido Haar’s documentary “Presenting Princess Shaw” profiles Samantha Montgomery, a New Orleans-based singer whose frustrations in getting her songs heard led her to put her music on YouTube, where composer and video artist Kutiman helped take Shaw and her music to a new level. 10 p.m. KOCE
Loaded When their cellphone game is a hit, four young British tech entrepreneurs (Jim Howick, Jonny Sweet, Samuel Anderson, Nick Helm) soon draw the interest of people who want to buy their company in this new comedy-drama. Mary McCormack (“In Plain Sight”) also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead This true-crime series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
MOVIES
Doctor Zhivago Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in director David Lean’s romantic 1965 drama set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Executive producer Russell Simmons; author Joshua Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Al Gore; Kenneth Branagh; Thomas Farley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Psychologist Stacy Kaiser; Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”); Troian Bellisario (“Feed”); Musiq Soulchild; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Girls Trip”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Maya Rudolph (“The Emoji Movie”); Dove Cameron. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jackie Miranne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ryan Phillippe; Kit Hoover. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Boosting one’s energy; revving up a diet to burn more fat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kyle Mooney; Portugal. the Man performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Al Gore; Issa Rae; Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Maya Rudolph; Matt Johnson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
