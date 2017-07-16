Monday's TV highlights: 'Presenting Princess Shaw' on the PBS series 'POV'

SERIES

The Bachelorette Rachel makes the customary visits to the respective hometowns of the remaining bachelors in this new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior New obstacles are added to the course as this season’s qualifying rounds end in Denver in this new episode. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

So You Think You Can Dance Some of the dancers learn whether they’re getting callbacks to move on to “The Academy” and stay in the contest in this new episode of the reality competition. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Preacher This new episode of the supernatural drama explores the rocky romantic relationship between Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and Tulip (Ruth Negga). 9 p.m. AMC

Will In the new episode “Two Gentlemen,” Will (Laurie Davidson) has an artistic epiphany that could put him on the road to success, but he’s going to need some help from Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge) first. 9 p.m. TNT

POV Ido Haar’s documentary “Presenting Princess Shaw” profiles Samantha Montgomery, a New Orleans-based singer whose frustrations in getting her songs heard led her to put her music on YouTube, where composer and video artist Kutiman helped take Shaw and her music to a new level. 10 p.m. KOCE

Loaded When their cellphone game is a hit, four young British tech entrepreneurs (Jim Howick, Jonny Sweet, Samuel Anderson, Nick Helm) soon draw the interest of people who want to buy their company in this new comedy-drama. Mary McCormack (“In Plain Sight”) also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead This true-crime series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

MOVIES

Doctor Zhivago Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in director David Lean’s romantic 1965 drama set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Executive producer Russell Simmons; author Joshua Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Al Gore; Kenneth Branagh; Thomas Farley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Psychologist Stacy Kaiser; Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”); Troian Bellisario (“Feed”); Musiq Soulchild; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Girls Trip”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Maya Rudolph (“The Emoji Movie”); Dove Cameron. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jackie Miranne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ryan Phillippe; Kit Hoover. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Boosting one’s energy; revving up a diet to burn more fat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kyle Mooney; Portugal. the Man performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Al Gore; Issa Rae; Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Maya Rudolph; Matt Johnson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

