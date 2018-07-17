Tuesday's TV highlights: '2018 MLB All-Star Game' on Fox

SERIES
America’s Got Talent The acts perform and learn what will make the judges’ cut in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The 100 Monty (Chris Larkin) tries to avoid an all-out war by proposing a new way to resolve differences. Paige Turco, Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bold Type When Jane (Katie Stevens) discovers that Sutton (Meghann Fahy) has been hiding a gun in the apartment, they soon realize they have opposite views on the issue. Also, Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) shocks Kat (Aisha Dee) with a suggestion. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) gets information about herself and those like her from her rescuer in this new episode. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson travels to New Orleans, where a Vietnamese influence is evident as the series about the effect of foreign cultures and cuisines on various U.S. cities continues, 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Host Ted Allen opens Round 40 of this unscripted culinary competition series with a group of firefighter-cooks competing to show who can stay cool under pressure and thrive when the heat is on. Alex Guarnaschelli, Marcus Samuelsson and Geoffrey Zakarian are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom J and Deran (Finn Cole, Jake Weary) are stranded after the weed heist goes south. Also Craig (Ben Robson) tries to act as peacemaker when Pope and Billy (Shawn Hatosy, Denis Leary) clash. Ellen Barkin also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern This new episode takes a journey on the Ala Kahakai Trail to learn about Capt. James Cook, the British naval officer who “discovered” the Hawaiian archipelago. Along the way, Zimmern feasts on traditional island staples, including lau lau and poke. 9 p.m. Travel
World of Dance Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are the judges for the seventh round of qualifiers. 10 p.m. NBC
The Last Defense The documentary series’ probe of its second death-row case continues as prosecutors appear to build a strong indictment of Julius Jones via statements from their star witness. 10 p.m. ABC
Drunk History This new episode features a segment that explains how Robert E. Lee’s home became a burial ground for Union soldiers. Guest stars include Jason Ritter, Justin Long and Jimmy O. Yang. Derek Waters is the host. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Younger Charles (Peter Hermann) calls in Liza (Sutton Foster) when he has trouble with a rock-star author on Shelter Island. Also, Maggie (Debi Mazar) reaches a career milestone in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land
Seven Year Switch This unscripted series returns for a third season with four new couples who have reached that dreaded stage in their relationships when things start to feel a little stale. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Teachers Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) goes totally overboard during a camping trip as she tries to score points with Hot Dad’s (Trevor Larcom) son (Ryan Caltagirone), her potential future stepson. Also, Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) decides she wants to try to give back to the community in some fashion. Caitlin Barlow and Kate Lambert also star. 10:36 p.m. TV Land
10 Monuments That Changed America This three-part special continues with some icons, including the Statue of Liberty, Mt. Rushmore, St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the AIDS Memorial Quilt. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Secrets of Area 51 This new special claims to offer declassified information about a top-secret U.S. testing facility. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Nasca Lines: Ancient Secrets Using drone cameras, archaeologists explore ancient geoglyphs in Peru's Atacama desert. 10 p.m. National Geographic
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Matt Abdoo; Chris Lane and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Joel McHale; Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal; Rae Sremmurd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Madeline DiNonno, TV Academy Foundation; Greg Grunberg; Olympic athletes Allyson Felix and Benita Fitzgerald Mosley; singer Erica Campbell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Andrew Solomon. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Niecy Nash (“Claws”); Eric Dittelman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sherri Shepherd (“Trial & Error”); Johnny Gill performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A complete stranger stalks a woman, sending her threats for years; healthy sugar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; Lily James; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chrissy Metz; Lewis Black; Luke Combs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jonah Hill; director Bo Burnham; Jim James performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Beth Ditto; Nimesh Patel; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 MLB All-Star Game American League visits the National League for the 89th All-Star Game. The Washington Nationals are hosting the Midsummer Classic for the first time. 5 p.m. Fox
