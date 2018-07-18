Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

Ed Stockly
By
Jul 17, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA
Katherine Heigl joins the cast in the season premiere of "Suits" on USA. (Ian Watson / USA)

SERIES

MasterChef A mystery box is filled with seafood in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Earth’s Natural Wonders — Life at the Extremes The second installment of the new documentary series explores the coexistence of humans and animals in harsh environments. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Young & Hungry Gabi (Emily Osment) is excited when she inherits a motorcycle, but Josh’s (Jonathan Sadowski) reaction is not what she expected in the first of two new episodes. Aimee Carrero also stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Originals Klaus (Joseph Morgan) tries to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) overcome her illness, with Davina’s (guest star Danielle Campbell) assistance, while Will Freya and Keelin’s (Riley Voelkel, guest star Christina Moses) wedding is in question. 9 p.m. KTLA

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Ramsay and his team attempt to transform a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour In Missouri, Kelly takes the guys to eat some fresh ice cream. 9 p.m. A&E

Suits Katherine Heigl joins the cast of this legal dramedy in its eighth season premiere. Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull also star. 9 p.m. USA

Code Black An aircraft crashes into the eighth floor of the hospital as this medical drama ends its three-season run. Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe, Emily Tyra, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Moon Bloodgood star. David Clennon and David Marshall Grant (who has been an executive producer of this show) guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Reverie Mara (Sarah Shahi) enters an offshoot system known as Dark Reverie that changes the game for her and the people she tries to help. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Off the Map J.J. Kelley revisits the ill-fated trek of American hiker Chris McCandless, who perished in the Alaskan wilderness in 1992, in the premiere of this travel-adventure series. 10 p.m. Travel

Colony With support from the Outliers, Will (Josh Holloway) engages in a desperate battle to save Everett Kynes (Wayne Brady) from a grim fate at the hands of Snyder (Peter Jacobson) and his IGA army. Sarah Wayne Calies, Tory Kittles and Alex Neustaedter also star. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Girl Got Game This new documentary profiles one of the few all-female teams in eSports. 8 p.m. KTLA

The 2018 ESPYS Danica Patrick hosts the annual event honoring achievement in sports. From Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. ABC

Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence This new two-hour documentary explores the most famous prison break in U.S. history. 8 p.m. History

Himalaya: Kingdoms of the Sky The middle episode of the new three-part documentary series focuses on one of the planet’s most breathtaking mountain ranges. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Amanda Seyfried and Lily James (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Spade. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Fitness expert Ilyse Baker; Jay Williams; Mena Suvari (“American Woman”); Rachel Lindsay; Mira Sorvino. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“Trial & Error”); “Foodie Magician” Josh Beckerman performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joel McHale; Daveed Diggs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Chaka Khan; Taylor Dayne performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mena Suvari; Cheryl Ladd; Ellen K; Dr. Habib Sadeghi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Name brand versus generic foods; a sneaky thing that drains people’s happiness; ending self-doubt. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Annie Lowrey. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt and RJ Mitte. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Daveed Diggs; Wiz Khalifa; Swae Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; Dominic Cooper; Beck performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Magic Johnson; Lakeith Stanfield; Lil Baby performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Niecy Nash; Miranda Lambert performs; Emmanuelle Caplette with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

