Wednesday's TV highlights: '50 Years of Hitchcock' on TCM

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham shows off his garage in this new installment of the auto-centric series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

MasterChef Contestants take over breakfast service at a posh hotel in Beverly Hills in this new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Big Pacific This special episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the nature series. 8 p.m. KOCE

Nightcap “Full House’s” Bob Saget and prop comic Carrot Top make cameos on a new episode of the talk-show spoof. 8 p.m. Pop

Salvation Liam (Charlie Rowe) and Darius (Santiago Cabrera) try to come up with a way to divert an asteroid that is threatening to annihilate the Earth on a new episode of this sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Nature’s Great Race The debut installment of this documentary series follows vast numbers of caribou as they migrate across 3,000 miles of Arctic wilderness. 9 p.m. KOCE

Animal Cops: On Patrol Animal-control officers in Phoenix investigate reports of malnourished dogs in the premiere episode of this docuseries. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Chris Chrisley (“Chrisley Know Best”) and “The Millionaire Matchmaker’s” Patti Stanger get psychic readings in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!

Lip Sync Battle “Saturday Night Live’s” David Spade goes up against model Nina Agdal in this new episode of the celebrity competition series. 10 p.m. Spike

MOVIES

Strangers on a Train Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the filmmaker’s taut 1951 thriller starring Robert Walker, Farley Granger, Ruth Roman and Leo G. Carroll. 8:30 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mark Rylance (“Dunkirk”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”); Jason Bateman; cutting calories and saving cash; celebrity style; summer gadgets and gear; boardwalk foods. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Queen Latifah; Issa Rae (“Insecure”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah; Sofia Carson (“Descendants 2”); DJ Steve Aoki performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kenny Ortega. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jacques Pépin. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sarah Chalke; entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Coffee. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Anika Noni Rose. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Maury Povich; Sanaa Lathan and Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Shots Fired”). 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Alfonso Ribeiro; Martha Plimpton. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Drew Barrymore. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Melissa Peterman. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Ray Cyrus. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Smith; Joel Edgerton; Noomi Rapace; Edgar Ramirez; “Supernatural’s” Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:03 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Harry Styles; Jenny Slate; the Who perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jon Favreau; Tiffany Haddish; the Revivalists perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ice Cube; Jason Derulo; Harry Styles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Queen Latifah; Zoe Kazan; blogger Dave Portnoy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Damon Lindelof; Agnes Obel performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

