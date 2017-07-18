Wednesday's TV highlights: '50 Years of Hitchcock' on TCM

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham shows off his garage in this new installment of the auto-centric series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
MasterChef Contestants take over breakfast service at a posh hotel in Beverly Hills in this new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Big Pacific This special episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the nature series. 8 p.m. KOCE
Nightcap “Full House’s” Bob Saget and prop comic Carrot Top make cameos on a new episode of the talk-show spoof. 8 p.m. Pop
Salvation Liam (Charlie Rowe) and Darius (Santiago Cabrera) try to come up with a way to divert an asteroid that is threatening to annihilate the Earth on a new episode of this sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Nature’s Great Race The debut installment of this documentary series follows vast numbers of caribou as they migrate across 3,000 miles of Arctic wilderness. 9 p.m. KOCE
Animal Cops: On Patrol Animal-control officers in Phoenix investigate reports of malnourished dogs in the premiere episode of this docuseries. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Chris Chrisley (“Chrisley Know Best”) and “The Millionaire Matchmaker’s” Patti Stanger get psychic readings in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!
Lip Sync Battle “Saturday Night Live’s” David Spade goes up against model Nina Agdal in this new episode of the celebrity competition series. 10 p.m. Spike
MOVIES
Strangers on a Train Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the filmmaker’s taut 1951 thriller starring Robert Walker, Farley Granger, Ruth Roman and Leo G. Carroll. 8:30 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mark Rylance (“Dunkirk”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”); Jason Bateman; cutting calories and saving cash; celebrity style; summer gadgets and gear; boardwalk foods. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Queen Latifah; Issa Rae (“Insecure”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah; Sofia Carson (“Descendants 2”); DJ Steve Aoki performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kenny Ortega. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jacques Pépin. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sarah Chalke; entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Coffee. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Anika Noni Rose. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Maury Povich; Sanaa Lathan and Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Shots Fired”). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Alfonso Ribeiro; Martha Plimpton. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Drew Barrymore. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Melissa Peterman. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Ray Cyrus. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Smith; Joel Edgerton; Noomi Rapace; Edgar Ramirez; “Supernatural’s” Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:03 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Harry Styles; Jenny Slate; the Who perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jon Favreau; Tiffany Haddish; the Revivalists perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ice Cube; Jason Derulo; Harry Styles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Queen Latifah; Zoe Kazan; blogger Dave Portnoy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Damon Lindelof; Agnes Obel performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
TV listings for the week of July 16 - 22, 2017