Friday's TV highlight: 'In Search Of' on History Channel

In Search Of Zachary Quinto, who stars as Spock in the “Star Trek” movie reboots, is host and executive producer of this new series inspired by the iconic 1970s franchise of the same title, which was hosted by Leonard Nimoy, who originated the role of Spock in the original “Star Trek” TV series. In the premiere, Quinto goes in search of alien contacts with humans. 10:03 p.m. History