Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Living Biblically' on CBS

SERIES
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Host Trisha Yearwood invites her band over for snacks before they perform at Nashville’s legendary venue the Bluebird Cafe in the season premiere. 10:30 a.m. Food Network
Me, Myself & I The comedy airs its last three episodes back-to-back-to-back. Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer and John Larroquette star with guest star Stephen Rannazzisi. 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m. CBS
Comfort Food Tour Cohosts Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey return for a second season as they go in search of simply prepared but tasty dishes in two back-to-back-episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Food Network
The Secret Life of the Zoo This engaging new family-friendly documentary series, filmed at England’s popular Chester Zoo, highlights the close relationship between the facility’s animals and their human keepers. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) tries to get Ms. Meadows (Camryn Manheim) reinstated after she’s fired but succeeds only in getting himself canned in the finale of this quirky comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Eye in the Sky Helen Mirren stars as a military intelligence officer who orders a drone missile strike to take out suicide bombers in Nairobi, Kenya, in this 2015 British thriller. Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”), Alan Rickman, Jeremy Northam and Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) also star. 8 p.m. Starz
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rep. Seth Moulton (D- Mass.). Panel: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.); Karine Jean-Pierre; Rick Santorum. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The Go-Go’s; Billy Joel; comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Helsinki Summit: David Remnick, the New Yorker; Stephen Sestanovic; Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation. Russia’s hacking capabilities: David Sanger, the New York Times. France’s World Cup win: Antony Blinken. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Former Sec. of State John F. Kerry (“Every Day is Extra”). Panel: Susan Page, USA Today; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert. Former Obama U.S. Ambassador to U.N. Susan Rice. Panel: Alex Castellanos; Stephanie Cutter; Matthew Dowd; Michelle Goldberg, the New York Times; Margaret Hoover. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). Highlights from Chris Wallace’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Panel: Brit Hume; Marie Harf; Guy Benson; Juan Williams. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources The Trump-Putin summit: Jill Dougherty; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Max Boot. Friend of President Trump speaks out: Christopher Ruddy. Inside the White House briefing room: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. Pro-Trump media outlets: David Zurawik,the Baltimore Sun; Olivia Nuzzi,New York magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The Helsinki summit; the latest reports surrounding President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen: Liz Claman; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Jessica Tarlov; Trish Regan. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes The secure housing unit at California’s Pelican Bay Prison; images from the Hubble Space Telescope. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels host Astros 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Brewers 4 p.m. SNLA
MLS Soccer LA Galaxy at Philadelphia Union 4 p.m. SPST
