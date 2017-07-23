Monday's TV highlights: 'People of Earth' on TBS and more

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Competitors from the Los Angeles qualifier return to tackle more obstacles. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with Kristine Leahy as cohost. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelorette The three remaining suitors head to Dallas to meet Rachel’s family in a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The remaining dancers give it their all to earn a callback and stay in the competition in this new episode. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens and host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood The unscripted series returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. VH1
Preacher Jesse (Dominic Cooper) races against the clock to save Tulip and Cassidy (Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun) in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. AMC
Gone The disappearance of a Texas teen is probed in the premiere of this true-crime series. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Counting On This “17 Kids and Counting” spinoff ends another season. 9 p.m. TLC
Will Young William Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) goes out on the town with renowned playwright Christopher Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower) in a new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Midnight, Texas The titular town serves as the base of operations for a powerful psychic (Francois Arnaud,“The Borgias”) in this new supernatural drama based on the book series by “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris. Dylan Bruce (“Orphan Black”), Arielle Kebbel and Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Somewhere Between Paula Patton (“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”) plays a San Francisco television producer who knows the “when” and “where” but not the “who” and “how” of her daughter’s imminent murder in this new suspense series based on a Korean show. Devon Sawa (“Final Destination”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
POV The documentary “Joe’s Violin” tells the tale of a musical connection between a Holocaust survivor and a youth in the Bronx. The 90-minute presentation also includes the thematically related doc “Shalom Italia.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Pawn Stars Marie Osmond is featured in a new episode of the Las Vegas-set unscripted series. 10 p.m. History Channel
Kate Plus 8 The reality series starring Kate Gosselin and her children ends its season. 10 p.m. TLC
People of Earth The witty out-of-this-world comedy returns for Season 2 as Ozzie (“The Daily Show’s” Wyatt Cenac) tries to get the support group back together. “SNL’s” Nasim Pedrad and Ana Gasteyer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Shark Week The action continues with the specials “Shark Vortex,” “Return to the Isle of Jaws” and “Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins,” followed by an all-new “Shark After Dark.” 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry pay tribute to the ways their mother’s influence has shaped their lives in this new documentary marking the 20th anniversary of her death. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); pushing the limit; keeping rules in place in summer; fan of the week. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“The Last Tycoon”); Paul Bettany; AJR performs; guest co-host Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show NBA star Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kate Upton; guest co-host Brandy; author Amy Silverstein. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Grilling fish, meat and vegetables; taking back control; dog trainer Cesar Millan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Taraji P. Henson; guest co-host Mel B. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Patti LaBelle performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kirstie Alley; Nia Long. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Mother with substance-abuse problems. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner; Migos performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kurt Russell; Chicano Batman performs. 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rob Lowe; Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Bettany; Broadway’s Laura Benanti; Tyler, the Creator performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Faris; Mark Hamill; Jenny Slate; Foster the People perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlize Theron; Jane Lynch; Aminé performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Filmmaker Werner Herzog; Veronica Ferres; Potty Mouth performs; Monica Barbaro (“UnReal”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of July 23 - 29, 2017