Monday's TV highlights: 'People of Earth' on TBS and more

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior Competitors from the Los Angeles qualifier return to tackle more obstacles. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with Kristine Leahy as cohost. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelorette The three remaining suitors head to Dallas to meet Rachel’s family in a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The remaining dancers give it their all to earn a callback and stay in the competition in this new episode. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens and host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood The unscripted series returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. VH1

Preacher Jesse (Dominic Cooper) races against the clock to save Tulip and Cassidy (Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun) in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. AMC

Gone The disappearance of a Texas teen is probed in the premiere of this true-crime series. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Counting On This “17 Kids and Counting” spinoff ends another season. 9 p.m. TLC

Will Young William Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) goes out on the town with renowned playwright Christopher Marlowe (Jamie Campbell Bower) in a new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Midnight, Texas The titular town serves as the base of operations for a powerful psychic (Francois Arnaud,“The Borgias”) in this new supernatural drama based on the book series by “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris. Dylan Bruce (“Orphan Black”), Arielle Kebbel and Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Somewhere Between Paula Patton (“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”) plays a San Francisco television producer who knows the “when” and “where” but not the “who” and “how” of her daughter’s imminent murder in this new suspense series based on a Korean show. Devon Sawa (“Final Destination”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

POV The documentary “Joe’s Violin” tells the tale of a musical connection between a Holocaust survivor and a youth in the Bronx. The 90-minute presentation also includes the thematically related doc “Shalom Italia.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Pawn Stars Marie Osmond is featured in a new episode of the Las Vegas-set unscripted series. 10 p.m. History Channel

Kate Plus 8 The reality series starring Kate Gosselin and her children ends its season. 10 p.m. TLC

People of Earth The witty out-of-this-world comedy returns for Season 2 as Ozzie (“The Daily Show’s” Wyatt Cenac) tries to get the support group back together. “SNL’s” Nasim Pedrad and Ana Gasteyer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Shark Week The action continues with the specials “Shark Vortex,” “Return to the Isle of Jaws” and “Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins,” followed by an all-new “Shark After Dark.” 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry pay tribute to the ways their mother’s influence has shaped their lives in this new documentary marking the 20th anniversary of her death. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); pushing the limit; keeping rules in place in summer; fan of the week. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“The Last Tycoon”); Paul Bettany; AJR performs; guest co-host Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show NBA star Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kate Upton; guest co-host Brandy; author Amy Silverstein. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Grilling fish, meat and vegetables; taking back control; dog trainer Cesar Millan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Taraji P. Henson; guest co-host Mel B. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Patti LaBelle performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kirstie Alley; Nia Long. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Mother with substance-abuse problems. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner; Migos performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS