Thursday's TV highlights: 'Trial & Error' on NBC

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno explores the tiniest cars and biggest machines by crushing things in a tank with Arnold Schwarzenegger then going for a ride in a dwarf replica car with his tallest friend, Brad Garrett. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Four: Battle for Stardom Fan favorites return for one last chance to land a seat in the finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Trial & Error Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his associates try to establish a timeline in their defense of Lavinia (Kristin Chenoweth). Jayma Mays and Sherri Shepherd also star as the comedy airs two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Match Game Celebrity panelists for the season finale include Jack McBrayer, Christina Ricci, Ice-T, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Nikki Glaser. 9 p.m. ABC
Nashville Deacon (Charles Esten) gets a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) makes a crucial decision in the finale of the drama set in the world of country music. Clare Bowen, Maisy Stella, Jeffrey Nordling, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio and Chris Carmack also star. 9 p.m. CMT
The Great Food Truck Race In the season premiere of this unscripted culinary competition, host Tyler Florence welcomes seven teams of rookie food truck operators to a cattle ranch outside of Los Angeles for a crash course on how to succeed in a food field that’s red-hot in popularity and competitiveness. 9 p.m. Food Network
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina flip a four-bedroom, tri-level home in Orange in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV
Queen of the South In this new episode, Teresa (Alice Braga) makes a desperate attempt to escape her ruthless captors, with a little help from an unexpected ally. Peter Gadiot and Veronica Falcon also star in this English-language adaptation of a hit Telemundo telenovela. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) has a tenuous reunion with a bounty hunter (guest star Tattiawna Jones) who wants him and Sam (Rachel Bilson) to help her find a murderous escaped convict in this new episode. Xavier DeGuzman and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Swedish Dicks The second season of this kooky American-Swedish crime comedy opens with two new episodes as Ingmar (Peter Stormare) decides it would be best if he and his partner Axel (Johan Glans) applied for private investigator licenses and took their agency legit. Joe Hursley, Waymond Lee and Joe Sofranko guest star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. POP
American Woman A mysterious man from Greg’s (Cheyenne Jackson) past puts a strain on Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Greg’s relationship. Alicia Silverstone, Jennifer Bartels and Lia McHugh also star. 10 p.m. Paramount
Alone Some of the survivalists luck out by discovering an unexpected cache of food, while others are driven to take desperate measures to ward off starvation in a new episode of the survival series. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Sharkcam Strikes Back This new “Shark Week” special highlights the remarkable discoveries made by the Sharkcam team in the past six years as well as look at some of their disasters. 8 p.m. Discovery
Sharkwrecked Discovery is calling this stunt the most dangerous Shark Week has ever undertaken: Paul De Gelder and James Glancy simulate the two-day ordeal faced by men whose boat had been destroyed. With no food, water or sleep, the pair float, completely vulnerable, in the waters off Cat Island in the Bahamas as oceanic white tip sharks begin to circle. A medical team floats 300 feet away, monitoring the situation, but they’re not close enough to stop an attack if one begins. 9 p.m. Discovery
Tiger Shark Invasion In this new special, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag leads a team that includes cameraman Joe Romeiro and local expert Alex Hearn to the Galapagos to document how the underwater “world order” has been shaken up since the arrival of tiger sharks, an invasive species that arrived in the region 10 years ago. 10 p.m. Discovery
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Glenn Close; chef Daphne Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Vanessa Kirby; Lauren Cohan; Mason Ramsey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A firefighter creates a prosthetic hand; the future of transportation, with Dirk Ahlborn. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Damascus Cover”); Lauren Cohan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Director Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Josh Groban. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; Vanessa Kirby; Greta Van Fleet performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Michael Peña; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Adam Carolla; Sam Heughan; the Interrupters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Nick Offerman; comic Elon Gold. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Martha Stewart; Jonathan Rhys Meyers; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The White Sox visit the Angels. 1 p.m. FSN and 2 p.m. MLB; Dodgers visit the Braves. 4:30 p.m. SNLA
Women’s Soccer United States versus Japan. 4 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer New York City FC at Orlando City SC. 5 p.m. ESPN; LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
