Thursday's TV highlights: 'Trial & Error' on NBC

Sharkwrecked Discovery is calling this stunt the most dangerous Shark Week has ever undertaken: Paul De Gelder and James Glancy simulate the two-day ordeal faced by men whose boat had been destroyed. With no food, water or sleep, the pair float, completely vulnerable, in the waters off Cat Island in the Bahamas as oceanic white tip sharks begin to circle. A medical team floats 300 feet away, monitoring the situation, but they’re not close enough to stop an attack if one begins. 9 p.m. Discovery