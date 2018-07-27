Friday's TV highlights: 'Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley or Bust' on Showtime

SERIES
Cash Cab The rolling quiz show gets into the “Shark Week” theme as host Ben Bailey tests groups of sailors, friends and family members in the season premiere. 7 p.m. Discovery
Whistleblower An employee at a top military contractor attempts to expose alleged fraud in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Quantico Conor Devlin (guest star Timothy V. Murphy) remains on his crusade for vengeance while Alex (Priyanka Chopra) is distracted from her mission by someone she never expected to see. Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Alan Powell, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great British Baking Show An unusual set of circumstances from the previous episode (an injury in the kitchen) means two bakers will be eliminated and seven are to move on to the next round. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri goes on a quest for terrific seafood and sandwiches, staring with an eatery in Seattle that boasts top-notch fish and chips, along with a great beef dip sandwich. On the big island of Hawaii, Guy finds a fresh-catch curry and primo poke burger. A visit to San Francisco yields lobster, pork buns and dim sum chicken feet. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp The demon who placed that fateful curse on the Earp heir reveals himself, and unless Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her companions can figure out a way to stop this supernatural entity their fellowship may be scarred and forever changed. Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson and Katherine Barrell also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
20/20 This new episode documents in detail the rescue effort to save a team of soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. British divers Jason Mallinson and Chris Jewell are interviewed. 10 p.m. ABC
Outcast After he finds clues at a murder scene Kyle (Patrick Fugit) visits his mother in the hospital, where he picks up on some really eerie vibes from her doctor in this new episode. With Melinda McGraw, Philip Glenister, Reg E. Cathey, Toby Huss and Wrenn Schmidt. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Killjoys John (Aaron Ashmore) is lost on a desolate planet and compromised by an injury that leads to a surprising connection with Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). Luke Macfarlane and Kelly McCormack also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Dead Files Investigators Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan are in Chatsworth to help a woman who is convinced that her house is trying to kill her. Steve’s research uncovers a chilling connection to an infamous cult leader. 10 p.m. Travel
In Search Of Host Zachary Quinto considers the concept of humans with superpowers, and a Shaolin warrior monk shows him some of the secrets to his training. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction This new program looks back at earlier and somewhat controversial “Shark Week” offerings speculating on what would happen if the largest shark that ever existed were still alive today, and as a tie-in offers a look at the new movie “The Meg.” 8 p.m. Discovery
Bloodline: The Spawn of Jaws It’s been more than 40 years since real-life great white shark attacks off Long Island, N.Y., inspired the book and movie thriller “Jaws.” This new special documents evidence that suggests shark attacks in that area might be on the rise again. 9 p.m. Discovery
Jeff Lynne’s ELO: Wembley or Bust Filmmaker Paul Dugdale’s new two-hour concert documentary captures recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Lynne’s dazzling ELO performance in England’s Wembley Stadium before a sold-out crowd of 60,000 spectators. 9 p.m. Showtime
Great White Shark Babies Shark experts know that pregnant great white sharks migrate to the waters of Guadalupe for a last big meal — seals — before moving on to their spawning grounds at an unknown location. Dr. Mauricio Hoyos is convinced they migrate to a biosphere reserve on the Baja coast, where local fisherman catch a lot of great white pups. 10 p.m. Discovery
MOVIES
Happy Death Day Think “Groundhog Day” meets “Scream” for the darkly comedic 2017 slasher film from director Christopher B. Landon (the son of TV icon Michael Landon). The story follows a college student (Jessica Rothe) who is murdered on her birthday but continues to live her last day over and over until she can find the killer and stop her death. Israel Broussard also stars. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julia Michaels performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; director Antoine Fuqua (“Equalizer II”); Jody Watley performs; Sara Bareilles. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Social media. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Glenn Close (“The Wife”); John Cho (“Searching”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alan Alda. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Simon Pegg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week U.S./EU trade deal; aid to farmers hurt by tariffs; Russia; North Korea: Nancy Cordes, CBS News; Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Ana Swanson, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Cruise; Parker Posey; Jorja Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Linney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
