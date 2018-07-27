Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Victoria & Abdul' on HBO

SERIES
Pink Collar Crimes This new documentary series examines cases in which the perpetrators were highly unlikely felons. First up is a soccer mom who also was a bank robber. Former prosecutor Marcia Clark offers comments. 8 p.m. CBS
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff fights to save a pit bull bitten by a rattlesnake in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
The Secret Life of the Zoo This new episode titled “Mate for Life” introduces viewers to Rud, at 22 the oldest resident on Chester Zoo’s Penguin Island, where he has spent 15 years with his partner, Spike. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Planet Earth: South Pacific This new episode tours the largest ocean on Earth. 9 p.m. BBC America
Return of the Megashark Filmmakers Jeff Kurr and Andy Casagrande travel to New Zealand on another quest to find the biggest Great White sharks lurking in deep water off the coast. 9 p.m. Discovery
Sharks Gone Wild As the 30th annual edition of “Shark Week” programming wraps up, this new special offers an expansive overview of major events that have happened in the world of sharks this year, including amateur videos that went viral, news stories and the latest discoveries from the world of shark science. 10 p.m. Discovery
Victoria & Abdul Judi Dench returns to the role of Queen Victoria in this 2017 biographical comedy-drama from Stephen Frears, adapted from a book of the same name by Shrabani Basu. The film examines the British monarch’s relationship with Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), her Indian Muslim servant. Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith, Michael Gambon and Paul Higgins also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Love on Safari A Chicago web designer (Lacey Chabert) is summoned to South Africa for the reading of her late uncle’s will, which bequeaths her a beautiful animal reserve. Tom Anderson (Jon Cor), a handsome safari ranger, is determined to persuade her to protect the reserve’s pristine natural beauty. Brittany Bristow also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The economy; trade: Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D-New Orleans). Panel: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); former Trump strategist: David Urban; Nina Turner; Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Salma Hayek. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Tensions between Iran and the U.S.: Reuel Marc Gerecht; Trita Parsi. Pakistan: Husain Haqqani; Laurel Miller, Rand Corp. What makes humans happy: Laurie Santos, Yale. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rudy Giuliani. Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Ed O’Keefe; Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg; Salena Zito, New York Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former Trump Campaign aide Sam Nunberg. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Author Michael Isikoff (“Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America & the Election of Donald Trump”). Panel: Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Andrea Mitchell; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Revelations about the Russia investigation: Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Midterm elections: Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.); Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio). Legal analysis: Dan Abrams; former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Panel: Rick Klein; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Mara Gay, the New York Times; Mary Jordan, the Washington Post.(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Rudy Giuliani. Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Gillian Turner; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources CBS investigates CEO Les Moonves amid sexual misconduct claims: Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker. Coverage of Michael Cohen turning on President Trump: Carl Bernstein. The FCC's action against the Sinclair-Tribune deal: Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC. Solidarity among White House press corps; Trump rages against CNN being aired on Air Force One: Olivier Knox, White House Correspondents Assn.: Katie Rogers, the New York Times. New York Daily News staff cuts: S.E. Cupp, columnist, New York Daily News. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of President Trump and former personal lawyer Michael Cohen; Trump administration banning pool reporter Kaitlan Collins for asking “inappropriate” questions: Sara Fischer, Axios; Guy Benson; Adrienne Elrod; Morgan Ortagus; Bill Press; Brent Lang, Variety; Charles Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes An undercover agent with the FBI shares how he infiltrated Al Qaeda. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
International Champions Cup Soccer SL Benfica versus Juventus FC. From Harrison, N.J. 10 a.m. ESPN2; Manchester United FC versus Liverpool FC. From Ann Arbor, Mich. 2 p.m. ESPN; FC Bayern Munich versus Manchester City FC. From Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 p.m. ESPN; FC Barcelona versus Tottenham Hotspur FC. From the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. 8 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Braves 4 p.m. SNLA; The Angels host the Mariners 6 p.m. FSN
