Monday's TV highlights: 'Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?' on TLC and more

SERIES

The Bachelorette As the current season of this show nears its end, the gentlemen that Rachel Lindsay has sent packing dish on her as well as each other in “The Men Tell All.” Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance It’s the third and final week of callbacks for those who hope to continue in the competition. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens are the judges, and Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Hooten & the Lady The duo (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) heads to Bhutan in pursuit of an ancient Buddhist scroll on a new episode of the adventure series. 9 p.m. KTLA

Superhuman One seemingly ordinary person with an extraordinary ability will walk away with the $50,000 grand prize in the reality series’ season finale. Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial are the judges, and Kal Penn hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Preacher A shaken Tulip (Ruth Negga) reflects on her near-death experience at the hands of the Saint of Killers on a new episode of the supernatural drama. Dominic Cooper also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

CBSN: On Assignment The series premiere of this newsmagazine includes segments on ISIS, Japanese robots and visa fraud. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo traces the final years of her gay uncle’s life in New York City and Puerto Rico in the poignant documentary “Memories of a Penitent Heart.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Carspotting A team of auto restorers seeks out classics and clunkers to restore to their former glory in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery

House Hunters Family This new extension of the popular “House Hunters” franchise follows parents and their kids as they tour three different properties and then try to agree on which is their ideal home. 10 p.m. HGTV

Siesta Key Attractive young people frolic in a Florida beach town in this new reality series. 10 p.m. MTV

A Midsummer’s Nightmare Four young lovers head into the woods but are then targeted by supernatural forces in this new drama; with Daisy Head, Courtney Love and “Lost’s” Dominic Monaghan. 11 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? Premiering a month before the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing, this new three-hour documentary explores the death of “the people’s princess.” Included are an exclusive interview with Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, as well as excerpts from her personal writings. 8 p.m. TLC

Dope Man This new special profiles Tim Ryan, a recovering heroin addict who has since devoted his life to trying to stem the tide of opiate addiction in America. 10 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

Mississippi River Sharks An actor rallies locals to battle back against a series of deadly shark attacks in this new low-budget action thriller. Marco St. John, Cassie Steele and twin actors Jason and Jeremy London star. 8 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jessica Biel; heat relief for pets; Today Food; hair tips; Kellie Pickler. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA at 7am Psychologist Dr. Jenn Mann; singer Tauren Wells; athlete and young motivational speaker Ezra Frech. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Matthew McConaughey; James Van Der Beek. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View “SNL’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che; deals with Adam Glassman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Katie Lee; co-host Jesse Palmer. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Christina Milian. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton; guest co-host Laura Benanti; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jerry O’Connell; chef Anne Burrell; Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”); The Olate Dogs perform. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Troubled teenage girl. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson; James Corden; Panic! at the Disco performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real RuPaul. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Arlo Guthrie. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Arnett; comic Rory Scovel; Luis Fonsi performs. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Idris Elba; Ali Wentworth; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Matthew McConaughey; Vanessa Bayer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden NBA player Chris Bosh; filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Molly Shannon; Matthew Rhys; Bleachers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Carrie Coon; Deap Vally performs; Bassem Youssef. 1:38 a.m. KNBC