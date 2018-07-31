Tuesday's TV highlights; 'The Outpost' on the CW

SERIES
The 100 The drama’s two-part season finale opens with the major characters at war. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) spearheads the battle, but infighting could make the outcome even more disastrous. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) ignores others’ warnings and pursues the demon while the Mistress (Robyn Malcolm) continues to be a danger to others. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star 9 p.m. KTLA
No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s next stop is the New York borough of Queens where he focuses on the culinary contributions of the area’s Indo-Guyanese community, with Trinidadian roti and chicken curry among the dishes, and the game of cricket a pastime. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Chopped This season’s five-part “Grill Masters” tournament introduces four grilling experts from various U.S. locations who go head to head. First up: Kansas City, Mo., where chefs compete in three rounds: appetizer, entree and dessert. Each week’s judges are drawn from a rotating panel that includes Moe Cason, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Geoffrey Zakarian and others. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom When Smurf (Ellen Barkin) comes to the family with a proposal, the boys try to hold onto the sense of freedom they enjoyed when she was still in jail. Also, Billy (Denis Leary) ratchets up tensions within the family when he pressures them to give him what he feels he is owed. Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Making It Eight makers kick off the first round of this new unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “Separated: Children at the Border” documents what happened when immigrant children were taken from their families, sparking outrage on both sides of the border between the United States and Mexico and forcing a reexamination of the current American administration’s related policies. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Hard to Kill In this new unscripted series host Tim Kennedy, former Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper and MMA fighter, will tackle some of the most dangerous jobs including bullfighter, commercial fisherman and rodeo clown. In premiere, Kennedy heads to the Mojave Desert, where he trains to test high-speed planes. 10:02 p.m. Discovery
Teachers When Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) gets evicted, Toby (Tim Bagley) invites her to move into his place. Katy Colloton, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Thomas also star. 10:35 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mila Kunis; Andrea Mitchell’s 40th anniversary at NBC. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kenny Chesney performs; actor Bob Odenkirk. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kelly McKeague, POW/MIA Accounting Agency; Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”); Raelle Tucker and writer Elena Kampouris (“Sacred Lies”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A mom runs 50 national parks in honor of her daughter. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bob Odenkirk; Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”); Passenger performs; Jenna Dewan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Adams; Chris Messina. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bob Odenkirk; Alicia Silverstone; Kenny Chesney performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; professional wrestler Ronda Rousey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Christian Slater; Sean Spicer; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Hayley Atwell; Snow Patrol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Henry Winkler; Simon Rich; Taylor Gordon. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
