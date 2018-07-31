Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights; 'The Outpost' on the CW

Jessica Green and Charan Prabhakar in a new episode of "The Outpost" on The CW. (The CW)

SERIES

The 100 The drama’s two-part season finale opens with the major characters at war. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) spearheads the battle, but infighting could make the outcome even more disastrous. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) ignores others’ warnings and pursues the demon while the Mistress (Robyn Malcolm) continues to be a danger to others. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star 9 p.m. KTLA

No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s next stop is the New York borough of Queens where he focuses on the culinary contributions of the area’s Indo-Guyanese community, with Trinidadian roti and chicken curry among the dishes, and the game of cricket a pastime. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Chopped This season’s five-part “Grill Masters” tournament introduces four grilling experts from various U.S. locations who go head to head. First up: Kansas City, Mo., where chefs compete in three rounds: appetizer, entree and dessert. Each week’s judges are drawn from a rotating panel that includes Moe Cason, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Geoffrey Zakarian and others. 9 p.m. Food Network

Animal Kingdom When Smurf (Ellen Barkin) comes to the family with a proposal, the boys try to hold onto the sense of freedom they enjoyed when she was still in jail. Also, Billy (Denis Leary) ratchets up tensions within the family when he pressures them to give him what he feels he is owed. Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Making It Eight makers kick off the first round of this new unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Separated: Children at the Border” documents what happened when immigrant children were taken from their families, sparking outrage on both sides of the border between the United States and Mexico and forcing a reexamination of the current American administration’s related policies. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Hard to Kill In this new unscripted series host Tim Kennedy, former Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper and MMA fighter, will tackle some of the most dangerous jobs including bullfighter, commercial fisherman and rodeo clown. In premiere, Kennedy heads to the Mojave Desert, where he trains to test high-speed planes. 10:02 p.m. Discovery

Teachers When Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) gets evicted, Toby (Tim Bagley) invites her to move into his place. Katy Colloton, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Thomas also star. 10:35 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mila Kunis; Andrea Mitchell’s 40th anniversary at NBC. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kenny Chesney performs; actor Bob Odenkirk. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kelly McKeague, POW/MIA Accounting Agency; Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”); Raelle Tucker and writer Elena Kampouris (“Sacred Lies”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today A mom runs 50 national parks in honor of her daughter. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bob Odenkirk; Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”); Passenger performs; Jenna Dewan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amy Adams; Chris Messina. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bob Odenkirk; Alicia Silverstone; Kenny Chesney performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; professional wrestler Ronda Rousey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Christian Slater; Sean Spicer; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Hayley Atwell; Snow Patrol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Henry Winkler; Simon Rich; Taylor Gordon. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

