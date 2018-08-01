Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Originals' on the CW

Alone Together This character-driven comedy returns for a second season with Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo continuing their sometimes baffling friendship while trying to make their mark in Hollywood. Noteworthy guest stars this season include Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) as Esther’s mother, Carmen Electra as an enigmatic beauty who seduces Benji and Natasha Leggero as a new friend Esther meets at the gym. A second new episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform