Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Late-night TV host Trevor Noah takes a ride with the former late-night TV host in a Lamborghini Aventador in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Four: Battle for Stardom In the season finale, the panel selects one artist as the winner of a record contract with Republic Records. 8 p.m. Fox
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger New Orleans is thrown into chaos and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) realize it is time they use their powers to save the city. 8 p.m. Freeform
Shahs of Sunset The unscripted series returns for a seventh season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Great Food Truck Race Tyler Florence welcomes the teams to Las Vegas and gives them a challenge revolving around shrimp, one of the most popular items on local menus. 9 p.m. Food Network
Queen of the South As she faces threats from a hired assassin and deals with a mutiny within her ranks Teresa (Alice Braga) is stunned by family tragedy. Peter Gadiot and Veronica Falcon also star. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Neither Sam (Rachel Bilson) nor Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) can remember a thing about the previous night, including a client who claims to have met them. Jewel Staite (“Firefly”) guest stars. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team The unscripted series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. CMT
Get Shorty As Miles’ (Chris O’Dowd) Hollywood producer facade becomes more legitimate, those associated with him become more disgruntled. Ray Romano, Megan Stevenson, Sean Bridgers and Lidia Porto also star. 10 p.m. EPIX
Shooter As they close in on solving the mystery of Earl’s murder Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) and Isaac (Omar Epps) track down a former “dark lord” of the Pentagon who currently resides in a psychiatric hospital. 10 p.m. USA
Alone Winter is coming and the survivalists are reduced to stalking and catching any game that may come their way, no matter how small. 10 p.m. History
MOVIES
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle This offbeat 2004 comedy teams John Cho (“Star Trek”) and Kal Penn (“Malibu’s Most Wanted”) as pals on an all-night trek across New Jersey to locate their favorite hamburger. With Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Meloni, Fred Willard and Jamie Kennedy. 11 p.m. IFC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Keith Urban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ewan McGregor; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Singer Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”); Meredith Vieira (“25 Words or Less”); Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, Tone It Up; a hair demo with Mitch Stone and Ireland Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Kyle Busch; doctor finds personalized cure for medical mystery; Kara Richardson Whitely. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon; Jerry O’Connell; Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ewan McGregor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Kate Jackson; Brad Garrett; Piers Morgan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper ASAP Rocky. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ray Romano; Lauren Miller Rogen; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chloë Grace Moretz; Bobcat Goldthwait. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Dave Grohl; Fox anchor/author Bret Baier; Courtney Barnett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ewan McGregor; Ann Dowd; Taylor Gordon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Women’s Soccer 2018 Tournament of Nations: United States versus Brazil, from Bridgeview, Ill. 5:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA Basketball Minnesota Lynx visits L.A. Sparks 7 p.m. ESPN2
