Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Aubrey Joseph stars in the season finale of "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" on Freeform. (Alfonso Bresciani / Freeform)

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Late-night TV host Trevor Noah takes a ride with the former late-night TV host in a Lamborghini Aventador in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Four: Battle for Stardom In the season finale, the panel selects one artist as the winner of a record contract with Republic Records. 8 p.m. Fox

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger New Orleans is thrown into chaos and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) realize it is time they use their powers to save the city. 8 p.m. Freeform

Shahs of Sunset The unscripted series returns for a seventh season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Great Food Truck Race Tyler Florence welcomes the teams to Las Vegas and gives them a challenge revolving around shrimp, one of the most popular items on local menus. 9 p.m. Food Network

Queen of the South As she faces threats from a hired assassin and deals with a mutiny within her ranks Teresa (Alice Braga) is stunned by family tragedy. Peter Gadiot and Veronica Falcon also star. 9 p.m. USA

Take Two Neither Sam (Rachel Bilson) nor Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) can remember a thing about the previous night, including a client who claims to have met them. Jewel Staite (“Firefly”) guest stars. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team The unscripted series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. CMT

Get Shorty As Miles’ (Chris O’Dowd) Hollywood producer facade becomes more legitimate, those associated with him become more disgruntled. Ray Romano, Megan Stevenson, Sean Bridgers and Lidia Porto also star. 10 p.m. EPIX

Shooter As they close in on solving the mystery of Earl’s murder Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) and Isaac (Omar Epps) track down a former “dark lord” of the Pentagon who currently resides in a psychiatric hospital. 10 p.m. USA

Alone Winter is coming and the survivalists are reduced to stalking and catching any game that may come their way, no matter how small. 10 p.m. History

MOVIES

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle This offbeat 2004 comedy teams John Cho (“Star Trek”) and Kal Penn (“Malibu’s Most Wanted”) as pals on an all-night trek across New Jersey to locate their favorite hamburger. With Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Meloni, Fred Willard and Jamie Kennedy. 11 p.m. IFC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Keith Urban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ewan McGregor; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Singer Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”); Meredith Vieira (“25 Words or Less”); Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, Tone It Up; a hair demo with Mitch Stone and Ireland Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Kyle Busch; doctor finds personalized cure for medical mystery; Kara Richardson Whitely. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon; Jerry O’Connell; Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ewan McGregor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Kate Jackson; Brad Garrett; Piers Morgan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper ASAP Rocky. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ray Romano; Lauren Miller Rogen; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chloë Grace Moretz; Bobcat Goldthwait. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Dave Grohl; Fox anchor/author Bret Baier; Courtney Barnett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ewan McGregor; Ann Dowd; Taylor Gordon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Women’s Soccer 2018 Tournament of Nations: United States versus Brazil, from Bridgeview, Ill. 5:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA Basketball Minnesota Lynx visits L.A. Sparks 7 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

