Friday's TV highlights: 'Quantico' on ABC

SERIES
Quantico This adventure-drama starring Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra ends its three-season run. Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great British Baking Show Chocolate tea cakes and baked crispbreads are among the challenges in this new episode. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri goes in search of counter-intuitive taste combinations. In Chicago, he checks out a saucy spot that mashes up Latin and Asian with a unique paella and posole; a comfort-food location in Seattle that fires things up with Nashville hot chicken; and a place in Kona, Hawaii, that mixes island and mainland culinary sensibilities with guava ribs and tropical pizza. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her team must come to terms with the consequences of their actions, while someone who claims to be from the Black Badge Division shows up. Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson and Katherine Barrell also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Outcast When Amber and Kyle (Madeleine McGraw, Patrick Fugit) visit Allison (Kate Lyn Sheil) in the facility she’s checked herself into, Amber runs into a very creepy individual. Wrenn Schmidt, Callie McClincy, Brent Spiner, Melinda McGraw and Reg E. Cathey also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Killjoys With a murderous posse in hot pursuit, John (Aaron Ashmore) tries to persuade D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) to help him find a green plasma pool while Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen) engages in a battle of wits with the warden of the prison planet. 10 p.m. Syfy
Mad Dog Made Custom knife and gadget maker Kevin “Mad Dog” McClung tries to create a lighter and more effective version of the Jaws of Life, which would make it easier for emergency responders to free accident victims from wrecks in the premiere of this new series. 10:03 p.m. Discovery
In Search Of Host Zachary Quinto researches actual creatures from the depths of the ocean to see what similarities they may have with monsters depicted in stories, myths and legends. 10:03 p.m. History
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level Comic T. Murph compares barbershops to comedy clubs with Kevin Hart, then takes the stage for a stand-up performance in this new episode. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Animals When the animated series returns, it’s been three years since the green bomb wiped out humans in New York and rats Phil and Mike traverse the city following a wild, drunken night. 11:30 p.m. HBO
Random Acts of Flyness Interconnected vignettes reveal the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life in this new series. Midnight HBO
SPECIALS
Brandi Carlile in Concert: A Bluegrass Underground Special The folk-rock musician performs a variety of tunes – many of them drawn from her album “By the Way, I Forgive You” – in this new special. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Get Out Jordan Peele (“Key and Peele”) directed this unconventional 2017 horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya as a young black photographer who visits the remote country estate of his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents (Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener), and makes some terrifying discoveries. Caleb Landry Jones and Lil Rel Howery costar. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsay Maitland Hunt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; chef Parnell Delcham, Ways & Means Oyster House; the winner of “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”); Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Attorney Michael Avenatti and Ana Navarro. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Morgan Fairchild and Carnie Wilson; Uzo Aduba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Paul Manafort’s trial; President Trump calls on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to shut down the Russia probe; Facebook and politics: Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Paula Reid, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Counter-terrorism expert Malcolm Nance; historian Nancy MacLean; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Charles Blow; Steve Schmidt. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rob Reiner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
