Tuesday's TV highlights: 'No Passport Required' on PBS

Carter Former actor Harley Carter (Jerry O’Connell) returns to his Ontario hometown after a public scandal, then learns his housekeeper is a murder suspect. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star in this new mystery series. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America
The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival when a darker threat is revealed in the season finale. Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Bachelor in Paradise Several former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get another chance at romance as the unscripted spin-off starts its fifth season. Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC
The Bold Type Sutton (Meghann Fahy) heads to Paris for Fashion Week while Kat (Aisha Dee) faces pressure from Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) to make their Paris party a success. Katie Stevens also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) is targeted by Wythers (Andrew Howard), who is blackmailing Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Michael Flynn and Philip Brodie also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson visits Miami’s Haitian community in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Face Off The artists and their teams create a short film, and one is crowned champion in the final episode of the unscripted competition series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Making It The makers celebrate children’s play with handmade forts and toys in this new episode of the crafty competition. Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman host. p.m. NBC
Castaways Sort of a mashup of “Survivor” and the Tom Hanks movie “Cast Away,” this new unscripted series lands twelve people on a series of small Indonesian islands 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline Produced in association with ProPublica, the new episode “Documenting Hate: Charlottesville” recalls what happened during an August 2017 rally in Virginia, with white supremacists and neo-Nazis which resulted in racially tinged violence. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns This new season of the reality series revolves around one of the unluckiest teams in the NFL, coming off an 0-16 season. Baker Mayfield, the number 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, will be featured. 10 p.m. HBO
Wrecked This comic parody of “Lost” and other castaway sagas returns for a third season, picking up after the hapless plane crash survivors have escaped from their desert island on a pirate ship, which soon sank. Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca and Rhys Darby head the ensemble cast. 10 p.m. TBS
Teachers Ms. Watson and Toby (Kate Lambert, Tim Bagley) prepare a tap dance routine for the talent show, while Ms. Cannon (Caitlin Barlow) forces students to perform a song that will save the world. Katie O’Brien also stars in this new episode. 10:35 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Topher Grace; Ali Rosen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Becca Kufrin (“The Bachelorette”); Chris Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Regina King (“Seven Seconds”); Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Catherine Oxenberg discusses NXIVM; authors Tony Dungy and his wife, Lauren. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dana Delany; Becca Kufrin and her new fiance (“The Bachelorette”); Sophia Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rob Corddry. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; director Spike Lee; Big Boi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Manganiello; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Megan Mullally; John Cho; Juice WRLD performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kris Jenner; Ben Schwartz. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brendan Gleeson; Jason Kander; Joey Castillo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
