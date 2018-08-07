Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'No Passport Required' on PBS

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 06, 2018 | 8:00 PM

SERIES

Carter Former actor Harley Carter (Jerry O’Connell) returns to his Ontario hometown after a public scandal, then learns his housekeeper is a murder suspect. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star in this new mystery series. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America

The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival when a darker threat is revealed in the season finale. Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Bachelor in Paradise Several former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get another chance at romance as the unscripted spin-off starts its fifth season. Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

The Bold Type Sutton (Meghann Fahy) heads to Paris for Fashion Week while Kat (Aisha Dee) faces pressure from Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) to make their Paris party a success. Katie Stevens also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) is targeted by Wythers (Andrew Howard), who is blackmailing Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Michael Flynn and Philip Brodie also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson visits Miami’s Haitian community in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Face Off The artists and their teams create a short film, and one is crowned champion in the final episode of the unscripted competition series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Making It The makers celebrate children’s play with handmade forts and toys in this new episode of the crafty competition. Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman host. p.m. NBC

Castaways Sort of a mashup of “Survivor” and the Tom Hanks movie “Cast Away,” this new unscripted series lands twelve people on a series of small Indonesian islands 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline Produced in association with ProPublica, the new episode “Documenting Hate: Charlottesville” recalls what happened during an August 2017 rally in Virginia, with white supremacists and neo-Nazis which resulted in racially tinged violence. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns This new season of the reality series revolves around one of the unluckiest teams in the NFL, coming off an 0-16 season. Baker Mayfield, the number 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, will be featured. 10 p.m. HBO

Wrecked This comic parody of “Lost” and other castaway sagas returns for a third season, picking up after the hapless plane crash survivors have escaped from their desert island on a pirate ship, which soon sank. Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca and Rhys Darby head the ensemble cast. 10 p.m. TBS

Teachers Ms. Watson and Toby (Kate Lambert, Tim Bagley) prepare a tap dance routine for the talent show, while Ms. Cannon (Caitlin Barlow) forces students to perform a song that will save the world. Katie O’Brien also stars in this new episode. 10:35 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Topher Grace; Ali Rosen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Becca Kufrin (“The Bachelorette”); Chris Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Regina King (“Seven Seconds”); Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Catherine Oxenberg discusses NXIVM; authors Tony Dungy and his wife, Lauren. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dana Delany; Becca Kufrin and her new fiance (“The Bachelorette”); Sophia Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rob Corddry. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; director Spike Lee; Big Boi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Manganiello; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Megan Mullally; John Cho; Juice WRLD performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kris Jenner; Ben Schwartz. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brendan Gleeson; Jason Kander; Joey Castillo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

