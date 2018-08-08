Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Reverie' on NBC

SERIES
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) trades on her professional reputation to persuade a hydrologist to test the water, and the results suggest that output from industrial sites is the source of the illness affecting a number of young women. With Peter Mooney, Star Slade and David Lawrence Brown. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef The mystery box contains all that’s need for deep-frying foods, and the judges (Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez) cook along side the contestants in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Outback “The Dry Season,” the second episode of this new three-part miniseries, documents Australian wildlife surviving in arid conditions. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Alone Together When Dean (Chris D'Elia) has an accident that leaves him incapacitated, Esther (Esther Povitsky) nurses him back to health. Then, in a second new episode, Benji (Benji Aflalo), working for Dean, tries to sell a house where a homicide happened. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The chef and his mobile “Hell on Wheels” outfit head to the pier at Hermosa Beach to revamp Patrick Molloy’s, a family-owned American restaurant and bar. 9 p.m. Fox
Wonders of Mexico The second of three parts of this documentary miniseries focuses on the mountain ranges of Mexico, and their wildlife, including birds and monarch butterflies. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Suits Alex (Dulé Hill) is caught between Harvey and Zane (Gabriel Macht, Wendell Pierce) as Louis (Rick Hoffman) struggles to overcome a setback in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party The cooking series offers two new episodes, the second featuring comic Lil Rel Howery and actress-singer Kat Graham. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Reverie The extreme-virtual-reality drama concludes its season with the team on the trail of one of their own, who’s been kidnapped. Sarah Shahi, Dennis Haysbert, Kathryn Morris and Sendhil Ramamurthy star. 10 p.m. NBC
Queen Sugar Things get heated as Ralph Angel and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) go through mediation, while Nova (Rutina Wesley) feels compelled to make a confession in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN
Yellowstone Rip (Cole Hauser) stumbles into a dangerous situation, while a plan is set in motion designed to squeeze John (Kevin Costner) and threaten his way of life. Also, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) begins her recovery in this new episode of the modern western. 10 p.m. Paramount
Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters In the new episode “Mermaid,” a boy meets a girl who is half fish. 10 p.m. TRU
Wahlburgers More than 15,000 fans greet Mark, Donnie and Paul inside the famous Mall of America for the largest grand opening in the burger chain’s history. Then, in the season finale, Mark negotiates a deal to put Wahlburgers on military bases both at home and abroad. 10 and 11:05 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
CMA Fest Staged over four days in June in Nashville, the 47th edition of the annual country-music gathering of artists and fans is condensed into a three-hour special, hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, who also perform, along with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Darius Rucker. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Issa Rae; John David Washington; Rod Stewart performs; Cassidee Dabney. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelsey Grammer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Former NFL player Martellus Bennett; Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone (“Never Goin’ Back”); Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad; Alexa Curtis; Carol Burnett (“The Carol Burnett Show — 50th Anniversary Special”); Monica Berg; Laura Rhodes-Levin, the Missing Peace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today The family of a teen crushed to death by minivan; Dascha Polanco; Mia Kang; Chinae Alexander. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nina Dobrev (“Dog Days”); Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”); Chris Young performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Big Boi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Seacrest; Ruby Rose; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Acosta; Nina Dobrev. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; John David Washington; Brett Eldredge. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Chloë Grace Moretz; Lord Huron performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth Rogen; Alyssa Milano; chef Angie Mar; Joey Castillo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 5 - Aug. 11, 2018, in PDF format