Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'I am Paul Walker' on Paramount

Pink Collar Crimes An investigator known as “the psychic crime fighter” tries to take down a notorious clairvoyant who he believes is scamming her victims. In a second new episode, a real estate investor’s past catches up with her. 8 p.m. CBS
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and his team head to Houston to rescue dogs in the aftermath of devastating floods in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum helps a leukemia survivor pick the perfect dress in the season finale. 8 p.m. TLC
Planet Earth: South Pacific This new episode visits isolated islands in the South Pacific where the strange wildlife includes flightless parrots, burrowing bats, giant skinks and kangaroos living in trees. 9 p.m. BBC America
The Secret Life of the Zoo In this new episode, the veterinary team and zookeepers at Chester Zoo are baffled by a mysterious but potentially deadly virus that has hit the elephants, with the youngest members of the herd at most risk. Also, a endangered zebra stallion is introduced to the zoo’s three mares in the hope that they will produce offspring. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet
I am Paul Walker Filmmakers Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis celebrate the life and career of a beloved young movie star and humanitarian from Glendale, whose life was cut short at age 40 by a 2013 car accident. The documentary incorporates exclusive footage from Paul Walker’s family as well as comments from some of his closest friends and colleagues, including Tyrese Gibson and directors Rob Cohen and Wayne Kramer. 9 p.m. Paramount
Murder on the Orient Express The 2017 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery about a fatal stabbing aboard a train stars Kenneth Branagh (who also directs) as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, who confronts a long list of suspects played by Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp, Derek Jacobi and Michelle Pfeiffer. 8 p.m. HBO
Proud Mary Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) stars as a contract killer for a Boston crime family who inadvertently leaves a young boy (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) an orphan in this 2018 action thriller. Billy Brown, Danny Glover, Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery and Xander Berkeley also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Love at Sea An event planner (Alexa PenaVega) aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director (Carlos PenaVega) in this new made-for-TV romance. Melissa Caracache also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark
All I See Is You A blind woman (Blake Lively) has her sight restored by a corneal transplant and soon begins to notice disturbing details about her marriage and her husband (Jason Clarke) in this 2016 psychological drama from director Marc Forster. Yvonne Strahovski, Wes Chatham and Danny Huston also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Attorney for President Trump Rudolph Giuliani. Charlottesville, one year later: Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.). Panel: Michael Caputo, Nina Turner, Amanda Carpenter, Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Robotic exoskeletons for injured people; Ice Cube; Petula Clark; the work of artist Georg Baselitz; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia, immigration, trade and tariffs: Gloria Borger; Ross Douthat, the New York Times; Richard Haass. One year after the Charlottesville marches: Author Jon Meacham (“The Soul of America: A Battle for Our Better Angels”). The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements: Author Joanne Lipman (“That’s What She Said: What Men Need to Know (And Women Need to Tell Them) About Working Together”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Recognizing the first anniversary of the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virgina: Mayor Nikuyah Walker (I-Charlottesville, Va.). Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Panel: Author Christian Picciolini (“White American Youth”); author Jon Meacham (“The Soul of America”); Jamelle Bouie, Slate; DeRay McKessen, Black Lives Matter. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former Trump administration official author Omarosa Manigault Newman (“Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House”). Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.); Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.); the Mueller investigation: President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. A potential White House run: Michael Avenatti. Panel: Ana Navarro; Donna Brazile; Marc Short; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.). Panel: Charlie Hurt, the Washington Times; Former Press Secretary for Vice President Mike Pence: Marc Lotter; Lisa Lerer, AP; Juan Williams. Martha MacCallum anchors. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Rupert Murdoch’s media empire to blame for divisiveness? Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.). Covering racist rallies; social media companies banning Alex Jones; Omarosa versus the White House: April Ryan; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Jeff Greenfield. The Sinclair deal with Tribune: Hadas Gold. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz President Trump’s Rudy Giuliani. Coverage of the trial of Paul Manafort; coverage of Omarosa’s new book “Unhinged“; the ban of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from several social media platforms: Author Sean Spicer (“The Briefing”); Guy Benson; Capri Cafaro, Washington Examiner; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Memorial to thousands of African Americans lynched over a 70-year period following the Civil War. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Baseball Rangers at Yankees. 10 a.m. MLB; Nationals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1; Brewers at Braves 4 p.m. FS1; Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. SNLA; Athletics at Angels 6 p.m. FSN
NFL Preseason Football Texans at Chiefs Noon NFL; Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL; Chargers at Cardinals 7 p.m. ABC
MLS Soccer Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. SPST
