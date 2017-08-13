Monday's TV highlights: 'Loaded' on AMC

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior It’s back to Cleveland for another edition of the individual-city finals as the top 30 competitors make another run at the obstacle course. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are hosts, with cohost Kristine Leahy. 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise Production of Season 4 of this unscripted franchise was shut down over alleged misconduct involving two contestants, but taping eventually resumed, with this two-part season premiere that continues Tuesday. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 perform, before judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens eliminate one of them. 8 p.m. Fox

Shadowhunters Jace and Clary (Dominic Sherwood, Katherine McNamara) make a final stand before Alec and Izzy (Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia) have an unexpected encounter with a large mass of demons. Isaiah Mustafa and Alberto Rosende also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

Preacher After long days of bitter frustration, Jesse (Dominic Cooper) catches a break in his quest to find God. Elsewhere, Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) makes a life-changing decision for Denis (Ronald Guttman). 9 p.m. AMC

Midnight, Texas Manfred’s (Francois Arnaud) quarry is a supernatural being who attracts men, then feasts on them in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Loaded Leon (Samuel Anderson) takes the gang for an extended trip on his yacht, hoping to get them away from distractions so they can focus on developing their new game, but what follow are 24 hours of drugs, murder and sex. Jim Howick, Jonny Sweet, Nick Helm, Lolly Adefope and Mary McCormack also star. 10 p.m. AMC

The Real Housewives of Dallas Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond return for another season of Lone Star State drama. 10 p.m. Bravo

I Hart Food The premiere of this new culinary series features New Mexican classics, including chile relleños and burgers smothered in chili (red or green). 10 p.m. Food Network

People of Earth Gina (Ana Gasteyer) uses her birthday party to distract FBI Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) so that Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) can sneak away long enough to meet Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy) in this new episode of the science fiction comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Will Will (Laurie Davidson) turns to a beautiful and talented friend for help as the theater’s survival hangs by a thread in the new episode. 11 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Paul Morris (“Wealth Can’t Wait”); gymnast Nastia Liukin; Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”); David Harbour (“Stranger Things”); Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); Kate Micucci. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Susan Sarandon; Riz Ahmed; Chord Overstreet performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci; Bob Odenkirk; Liam Gallagher performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley Author Erica Armstrong Dunbar; Elisabeth Moss. (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Eichner; Riley Keough; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Leah Remini; Bryan Fogel; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

