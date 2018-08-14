Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Wrecked' on TBS

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 13, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Ally Maki, left, and Jessica Lowe in the season finale of "Wrecked" on TBS. (Mark Taylor / TBS)

SERIES

Carter A man turns to his favorite TV detective (Jerry O’Connell) to prove that he didn't murder his mother, in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America

America’s Got Talent Twelve hopefuls perform as the quarterfinals begin. 8 p.m. NBC

No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson concludes his tour of American cities and the foreign-inspired cuisine they offer in Washington, D.C., where he focuses on the Ethiopian community. 8 p.m. KOCE

Frontline New York Times correspondent Thomas Erdbrink continues his examination of Iran in the conclusion of “Our Man in Tehran.” 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS

Animal Kingdom As the family recovers from their confrontation with Lucy (Carolina Guerra), Smurf (Ellen Barkin) concentrates her efforts on drawing Pope (Shawn Hatosy) back into the dysfunctional fold. Finn Cole also stars in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Wrecked A charismatic millionaire (Jonno Roberts) rescues the survivors, but something about him convinces Jess and Florence (Ally Maki, Jessica Lowe) that he may not be who and what he claims to be in this new episode of the parody. 10 p.m. TBS

Expedition BBQ Australian barbecue champions Mike Hilburger and Ralph Barnett explore Bali's traditional flame-cooked foods, including the pork dish Babi Guling, spatchcocked smoked chicken and 12-hour roasted duck. 10 p.m. Travel

Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) meets Caitlin (Tessa Albertson) in this new episode. Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

Teachers Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) convinces Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) that her Hot Dad boyfriend (Ryan Caltagirone) is a serial killer believed still to be at large in Chicago. Kate Lambert and Caitlin Barlow also star in the season finale. 10:34 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Andrew Knowlton and Julia Kramer, Bon Appetit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mark Strausman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Wahlberg; Jordan Smith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Austin Dave; Juan Bagnell; Lauren Makk. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman; Cece Moore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ray Liotta (“Shades of Blue”); Evan Peters (“Pose”); Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Omarosa Manigault-Newman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Rhett & Link; YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Wahlberg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracee Ellis Ross; Sandra Lee; CHVRCHES performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ruby Rose; Mayim Bialik; Ben Simmons; Florida Georgia Line. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Spike Lee; Elizabeth Warren; Rhea Seehorn. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Giants 7 p.m. SNLA

MLS Soccer Colorado Rapids visit LA Galaxy. 7:30 p.m. SPST

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

