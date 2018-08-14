Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Wrecked' on TBS

SERIES
Carter A man turns to his favorite TV detective (Jerry O’Connell) to prove that he didn't murder his mother, in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Twelve hopefuls perform as the quarterfinals begin. 8 p.m. NBC
No Passport Required Chef Marcus Samuelsson concludes his tour of American cities and the foreign-inspired cuisine they offer in Washington, D.C., where he focuses on the Ethiopian community. 8 p.m. KOCE
Frontline New York Times correspondent Thomas Erdbrink continues his examination of Iran in the conclusion of “Our Man in Tehran.” 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS
Animal Kingdom As the family recovers from their confrontation with Lucy (Carolina Guerra), Smurf (Ellen Barkin) concentrates her efforts on drawing Pope (Shawn Hatosy) back into the dysfunctional fold. Finn Cole also stars in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Wrecked A charismatic millionaire (Jonno Roberts) rescues the survivors, but something about him convinces Jess and Florence (Ally Maki, Jessica Lowe) that he may not be who and what he claims to be in this new episode of the parody. 10 p.m. TBS
Expedition BBQ Australian barbecue champions Mike Hilburger and Ralph Barnett explore Bali's traditional flame-cooked foods, including the pork dish Babi Guling, spatchcocked smoked chicken and 12-hour roasted duck. 10 p.m. Travel
Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) meets Caitlin (Tessa Albertson) in this new episode. Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
Teachers Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) convinces Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) that her Hot Dad boyfriend (Ryan Caltagirone) is a serial killer believed still to be at large in Chicago. Kate Lambert and Caitlin Barlow also star in the season finale. 10:34 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Andrew Knowlton and Julia Kramer, Bon Appetit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mark Strausman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mark Wahlberg; Jordan Smith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Austin Dave; Juan Bagnell; Lauren Makk. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman; Cece Moore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ray Liotta (“Shades of Blue”); Evan Peters (“Pose”); Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Omarosa Manigault-Newman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Rhett & Link; YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Wahlberg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracee Ellis Ross; Sandra Lee; CHVRCHES performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ruby Rose; Mayim Bialik; Ben Simmons; Florida Georgia Line. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Spike Lee; Elizabeth Warren; Rhea Seehorn. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Giants 7 p.m. SNLA
MLS Soccer Colorado Rapids visit LA Galaxy. 7:30 p.m. SPST
