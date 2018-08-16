Thursday's TV highlights: 'Shooter' on USA

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno meets young car enthusiasts, including a stunt driver who goes head to head with her father, a youngster who builds an electric car using spare parts and a teenager who restores a vintage tractor. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Rustic Rehab Northern California-based real-estate investors and home renovators David and Chenoa Rivera transform outdated properties into beautiful family residences in this new home makeover series. 8 p.m. HGTV
Trial & Error Though Lavinia (Kristin Chenoweth) is in the clear, the murder case isn’t over yet as suspicion falls elsewhere, and Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his team continue their work. Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd and Steven Boyer also star in the first of two new episodes of the legal comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
The Great Food Truck Race The trucks arrive in the Old West town of Yuma, Ariz., where the teams head to the historic Arizona Territory Prison, for a relay challenge involving artichokes and bacon. 9 p.m. Food Network
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina get a lead on a home in Hacienda Heights, where they find some designs that are outdated and some that are back in style. 9 p.m. HGTV
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) plots to eliminate her rivals in Phoenix. Peter Gadiot also stars in this new episode of the drama based on a Spanish-language Telenovela. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two A case becomes more complicated for Eddie and Sam (Eddie Cibrian, Rachel Bilson) when their latest client — who hired them to find his missing wife — becomes a serial killer’s victim. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Nightwatch Nation Based on “Nightwatch,” which took viewers on ride-alongs with police, fire and emergency rescue personnel in New Orleans and Tampa, Fla., this new series expands that format to four new cities: Yonkers, N.Y., Tucson, Ariz., Austin, Texas and Baton Rouge, La. 10 p.m. A&E
Swedish Dicks Ingmar and Axel (Peter Stormare, Johan Glans) go under cover as extras on the set of a zombie film to find a kidnapped man. While the guys are away, Sun and Sarah (Vivian Bang, Felisha Cooper) take on a case of their own in the first of two new episodes. 10 p.m. POP
Shooter Bob Lee’s (Ryan Phillippe) obsessive quest to find Red Bama’s son draws him away from Julie (Shantel VanSanten) and toward a dangerous fringe group known as the Alpha Boys, while Isaac and Nadine (Omar Epps, Cynthia Addai-Robinson) use some of Earl’s intel to schedule a meeting with the president’s chief of staff. Felisha Terrell also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
Alone In the season finale, the remaining mentally and physically exhausted survivalists face winter in Mongolia. 10:03 p.m. History
MOVIES
Permission Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) star in writer-director Brian Crano’s 2017 romantic comedy as a couple who appear headed to the altar until her gay brother (David Joseph Craig) urges her to take time to “test date” other prospective men before ultimately committing. Gina Gershon and Jason Sudeikis also star. 11:23 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ruth Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jessica Biel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina Hall; Taylor Bennett performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ice Cube and Michael Rapaport, Big 3 Basketball; Megan O’Brien; artist Alexa Meade. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A woman who was adopted twice meets her biological father. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenni “JWOWW” Farley (“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”); Sugarland performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Nick Kroll; Aerosmith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett; Constance Wu. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Zoë Kravitz; Blood Orange and A$AP Rocky. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Judd Apatow; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jessica Biel; Matt Groening. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
