Friday's TV highlights: 'Wynonna Earp' on Syfy

SERIES
The Great British Baking Show This special season, the last one with judge Mary Berry, ends with the finalists challenged to create a Pithivier, a round, stuffed pastry. Other challenges involve fondant and a chiffon sponge. Chef Paul Hollywood also judges the dishes. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri returns to Seattle, where this show started, for a visit to his favorite Greek eatery from the first season to see what new fare they’re serving. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp Zoie Palmer guest stars as a karaoke-loving, free-spirited friend of Wynonna and Waverly (Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley), who are confronting a new demon in town. Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell and Shamier Anderson also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Great Performances The new episode “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2018” features performances of works by Italian composers Rossini, Puccini and Verdi, with soprano Anna Netrebko. 10 p.m. KOCE
Outcast Megan (Wrenn Schmidt) rejects her brother’s (Patrick Fugit) claims that the dark forces in Rome are real, while at the hospital, Allison (Kate Lyn Sheil) has a series of encounters with patients and staff that are so disturbing she considers checking out of the facility. Philip Glenister and Madelyn Deutsch also star 10 p.m. Cinemax
Killjoys D’avin’s (Luke Macfarlane) newborn son starts to age at an unnaturally accelerated speed, sending the team on a desperate search for a solution. 10 p.m. Syfy
In Search Of Host Zachary Quinto investigates whether it might be possible for someone to travel through time or whether the multiple inherent paradoxes that seem to be part of that concept would make it impossible. 10:03 p.m. History
Animals The new episode “Pigeons” follows Wallet, a tiny yet plucky bird who leaves home after a tragedy and finds his way to Pigeon Heights, where he becomes the right-hand man to the recently crowned Pigeon King. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
WE Day John Stamos is the host of this annual event that hopes to inspire youths to do great things in their communities and the world. Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Selena Gomez, Martin Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg and Dr. Phil McGraw are among the guests, with performances from the Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley and Cyndi Lauper. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Kong: Skull Island Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts assembled a solid cast headed by Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson for this 2017 reboot of the giant ape franchise. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cole Swindell performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leon Bridges performs; actor Milo Gibson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; chef Mohan Ismail, RockSugar; Lizzy and the Triggermen perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Near-death experiences. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Peter Facinelli (“Breaking & Exiting”); dermatology; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week Paul Manafort trial verdict watch; White House revokes security clearance of former officials; President Trump’s impact on the GOP’s midterm strategy: Michael Scherer, the Washington Post; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Toluse Olorunnipa, Bloomberg; Josh Gerstein, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara; comic Adam Conover; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
CBS This Morning: Saturday (N) 4 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 4 a.m. KABC
Today Charlottesville one year later. (N) 5:30 a.m. KNBC
