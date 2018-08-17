Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow' on Showtime

SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff races to save a brave pit bull that was shot defending her owner during a robbery. Later Dr. Jeff and Hector help a couple of wolves at a wildlife sanctuary. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Planet Earth: South Pacific The season finale of the documentary series illustrates how fragile the ecosystems of the South Pacific are, with international fishing fleets taking a serious toll on the region’s shark, albatross and tuna populations. 9 p.m. BBC America
The Secret Life of the Zoo Four fledgling Humboldt penguins are segregated from the main penguin colony until they are mature enough to compete for fish in the main pool. In another part of the zoo, a chimpanzee captures a moorhen chick and handlers negotiate its release. 9:03 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
Darkest Hour Gary Oldman won an Oscar for lead actor for his uncanny portrayal of Winston Churchill during his early days as prime minister of Great Britain, which saw Nazi Germany’s forces sweeping across Western Europe. Director Joe Wright’s 2017 drama also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane and Ronald Pickup. 8 p.m. HBO
Pearl in Paradise A magazine photographer (Jill Wagner) joins an author (Kristoffer Polaha) on a trip to Fiji, in a quest to find a long-lost pearl he wrote about in his best-seller “Pearl in Paradise” in this 2018 romantic adventure. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow Steven Kijak’s new concert documentary incorporates rare interviews and previously unseen footage into a journey through the history and legend of one of America’s most iconic rock bands. 9 p.m. Showtime
6-Headed Shark Attack A marriage boot camp on a remote island turns into a desperate fight for survival against a multi-headed menace in the latest in the series of campy thrillers. Brandon Auret, Chris Fisher and Meghan Oberholzer star. 9 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Dateline NBC: City of Angels This new episode of the news magazine series takes a look at the growing homeless epidemic in America, including a tour of Skid Row. Residents of the San Fernando Valley and Venice discuss the influx of homeless people into their neighborhoods, and Steve Lopez, Los Angeles Times, is interviewed. 7 p.m. KNBC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Revoking security clearances of former officials: James Clapper; Michael Hayden; Lisa Monaco. Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) S.E. Cupp; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Glenn Close; Wynton Marsalis; author Walter Isaacson; biochemist Jennifer Doudna. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Trade and alliances with Turkey; the effect of trade war with the U.S. on China: Steven A. Cook; Rana Foroohar; Stephen Moore. Global warming: Autor Elizabeth Kolbert (“The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History”). Author Nathaniel Rich (“King Zeno”). The Digital Age: Author Simon Winchester, (“The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Midterm elections; women voters’ impact in the most competitive races: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.); Candidate for Governor Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.). Author Anthony Salvanto (“Where Did You Get This Number?”). Panel including Anthony Salvanto; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Ed O’Keefe; Leslie Sanchez. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former CIA Director John Brennan. Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie, Pa. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Hugh Hewitt; Carol Lee; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Adviser John Bolton. Panel: Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Matthew Dowd; former Clinton Campaign spokesperson Karen Finney; Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Guy Benson; Jane Harman; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Twitter responds criticism: CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter. Coverage of Trump revoking security clearances: Ralph Peters. The Trump Presidency; collective action by newspapers; a majority of Republicans say the press is the enemy: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Sabrina Siddiqui, the Guardian. Coverage of Omarosa's book; pro-Trump books: Book critic Carlos Lozada, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Christina Bellantoni, USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism; Adrienne Elrod, former Clinton Campaign official; Ben Shapiro, Dailywire.com; pollster Frank Luntz; Kurt Schlichter, Townhall.com; Joe Flint, Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Sarin gas attacks; the opioid crisis and its effects on families; conductor Daniel Barenboim. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Soccer Chelsea FC versus Arsenal FC in a Premiere League match 9:30 a.m. NBC. LA Galaxy visit Seattle Sounders in an MLS match 1 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees 10 a.m. MLB; Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Indians 1 p.m. FS1; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals; the Angels visit the Rangers 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the Mariners 7 p.m. SNLA
NFL Preseason Football Jacksonville Jaguars visit Minnesota Vikings 10 a.m. NFL; the Rams host the Raiders 1 p.m. CBS; the Bengals visit the Cowboys 4 p.m. NFL; The Chargers host the Seahawks 7 p.m. ABC
Gymnastics U.S. Men’s Championships 1:30 p.m. NBC
