Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Halt and Catch Fire' on AMC

SERIES

Planet Earth II This new episode of the documentary series explores how wildlife adapts to survival in urban environments. 7:40 p.m. BBC America

Halt and Catch Fire The critically acclaimed drama starts its fourth and final season with a two-hour episode where Joe, Cameron, Donna and Gordon (Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishe and Scoot McNairy) ponder their personal and professional relationships while navigating the early days of the World Wide Web. Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) joins the cast this year. 9 p.m. AMC

Wild West This three-part nature documentary series opens in the Nevada’s deserts, then visits the giant-cactus studded parts of Arizona before landing in California’s Mojave Desert. 9 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Princess Diana: Her Life – Her Death – The Truth As the 20th anniversary of the Paris car-accident death of “The People’s Princess” nears, this special examines her legacy and recalls the factors in the tragedy that took her life. Gayle King anchors the two-hour program. 9 p.m. KCAL

MOVIES

State of the Union A charismatic wealthy business man (Spencer Tracy) runs for president despite having no government experience and a troubled personal life in director Frank Capra’s 1948 political comedy. Katharine Hepburn also stars. 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate A Korean War POW (Laurence Harvey) is brainwashed into becoming an assassin by his communist captors in this chilling but often darkly funny 1962 adaptation of Richard Condon’s novel. Angela Lansbury, Frank Sinatra, Janet Leigh, Henry Silva, James Gregory and Leslie Parrish also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Gaslight A European aristocrat (Charles Boyer) tries to drive his insecure wife (Ingrid Bergman) mad in this 1944 psychological drama. Also starring Joseph Cotten and Angela Lansbury (in her first film role). 7:30 p.m. TCM

Nocturnal Animals A Los Angeles gallery owner (Amy Adams) who receives a disturbing manuscript from her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal) in this 2016 thriller from writer-director Tom Ford. Michael Shannon, Isla Fisher and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Underworld: Blood Wars Ostracized by most of the vampires and the Lycans, death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) teams up with two of her few remaining allies on a quest to stop the endless cycle of violence between the two factions in this fifth installment of the action-horror franchise. Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies and Bradley James also star in the 2016 film. 8 p.m. Starz

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper White House turmoil; Charlottesville; National Security: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). White House turmoil; National Security: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Bakari Sellers; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Nina Turner. (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Public shaming; Robert Pattinson; oysters; cast and creators of “Stranger Things”; Bill Nye. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Charlottesville: Author Roy Blount, Jr. (“Robert E. Lee: A Life”); Mark Lilla; Angela Rye; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. Terror attacks in Barcelona, Cambrils and Turku: Peter Bergen. The nuclear deal with Iran: David S. Cohen. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Charlottesville protests: Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP; Christian Picciolini, Life After Hate; Elle Reeve, Vice News. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Reihan Salam, National Review Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former Mayor Andrew Jackson Young, Jr. (Atlanta). Author Mark Bray (“Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook”); Richard Cohen, the Southern Poverty Law Center. Panel: Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Stephen Hayes, the Weekly Standard; Peggy Noonan; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC