Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Animal Kingdom' on TNT

Animal Kingdom J (Finn Cole) starts to realize that it may be impossible to balance his personal ambitions with his family responsibilities, while Deran’s (Jake Weary) desire to take things to the next level with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark) proves to be even harder than he expected. Ellen Barkin, Dichen Lachman and Ben Robson also star in the season finale of the crime drama. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT