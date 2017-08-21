Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Fosters' on Freeform

SERIES

America's Got Talent Twelve acts perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Fosters Lena’s parents return for a visit; Callie and Aaron (Maia Mitchell, Elliot Fletcher) grow closer 8 p.m. Freeform

The Bold Type As rumors of layoffs sweep through the office, Jane (Katie Stevens) learns of a possible job opportunity at a rival publication. Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Face Off The season finale has surprises in store for the three finalists’ haunted house challenge before the winner is named. 9 p.m. Syfy

Animal Kingdom With his grandmother, Smurf (Ellen Barkin), in jail, Baz (Scott Speedman) sees an opportunity to make his move and take over running the family, but his relatives have their own plans. Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Ben Robson and Jake Weary also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Somewhere Between Laura and Nico (Paula Patton, Devon Sawa) set out to track down the killer before Nico confronts Danny (Noel Johansen), who reveals the truth about the murder in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline With the official start of the National Football League’s new season at hand, this series repeats the first part of “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston leads the Buccaneers to Jacksonville for practice sessions and a nationally televised preseason game against the Jaguars as 90 players vie for 53 roster spots. 10 p.m. HBO

Face Off: Game Face In the premiere of this unscripted spinoff series, the artistic contestants create “Star Trek”-inspired cyborgs using everyday electronics parts. 10 p.m. Syfy

Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) and his team follow Solotov’s (Josh Stewart) money trail, which eventually leads them south of the border to a face-off with a violent Mexican cartel. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Shantel VanSanten and Omar Epps also star. 10 p.m. USA

Wrecked The season finale of the comedy finds the plane crash survivors on a sinking ship. Zach Cregger, Brooke Dillman and Brian Sacca star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Diana: Her Story As the 20th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales approaches, this new special, made in association with England’s Channel 4, features interviews with confidant James Colthurst, ballet teacher Anne Allan, private secretary Patrick Jephson and personal protection officer Ken Wharfe. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News Tasha Smith, Lil’ Mama, Lance Gross (“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”); Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six; Becky G. (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Travel hacks: Rachel Rothman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington; Zac Efron; Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ice Cube; Lea DeLaria; Jim Lauderdale performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

