Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Burden of Truth' on KTLA

SERIES
America’s Got Talent This results episode reveals which contestants go on to the next round. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth The sick girls and their families are pitted against mill works who are unhappy that their jobs are at risk over the legal claim against their employer. Kristin Kreuk, Nicola Correia-Damude, Sara Thompson and Peter Mooney star. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef In the second half of this two-hour episode, the contestants form teams and prepare 100 dishes to members of the Air National Guard in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the March Air Reserve Base. 8 p.m. Fox
Alone Together Esther's (Esther Povitsky) mother pays a surprise visit because she is concerned about her daughter’s life choices in the first of two new episodes. Benji Aflalo also stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
World of Dance Mentor Derek Hough is partnered with his sister Julianne Hough, while Jennifer Lopez is joined by Savion Glover. 9 p.m. NBC
Suits Harvey and Louis (Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman) reassess their relationship while Donna (Sarah Rafferty) has doubts about Samantha’s (Katherine Heigl) motives for helping her in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Craig Robinson and Jeannie Mai are guests in the first of two new episodes. Wendi McClendon-Covey and Steve Aoki are guests in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Queen Sugar Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) gets unexpected news, and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) presents a proposal on behalf of the area’s farmers. Also, the fate of the correctional facility is revealed in the 90-minute season finale. Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey and Rutina Wesley also star. 10 p.m. OWN
Yellowstone With the walls closing in, John (Kevin Costner discovers which family and allies will stand with him in the conclusion of the modern Western’s two-part season finale. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser also star. 10 p.m. Paramount
Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters A scientist is on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence research, but his attempt to save the world may be the very thing that ends it. 10 p.m. TRU
The Sinner Harry (Bill Pullman) returns to Mosswood to confront Vera (Carrie Coon) about the commune’s work. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Story of the Royals This follow-up to last year’s “The Story of Diana” profiles British royal family members representing four generations, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Angela Duckworth. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Foods that target depression and anxiety; fashion. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Magazine editor Jess Cagle; philanthropist Petra Nemcova. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dancer Derek Hough; Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz; cosmetic tattoo artist Audrey Glass. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A formerly homeless youth; Kara Richardson Whitely. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chadwick Boseman, Lucy Liu and John Cho; “mommy and me” yoga; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The rise of white people calling the cops on black people for no reason; school assignments. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bill Burr; Regina Hall; Marina Franklin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
