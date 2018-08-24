Friday's TV highlights: 'Killjoys' on Syfy

Killjoys In this new episode, team members try to examine the memory that Khlyen (Rob Stewart) altered in Dutch’s (Hannah John-Kamen) mind, but doing so conjures up a deadly and relentless assassin who proves to be a formidable adversary. Elsewhere, while Pree (Thom Allison) searches for his missing husband, Zeph (Kelly McCormack) tries to save Pip (Atticus Mitchell) from a strange medical complication. Luke Macfarlane also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy