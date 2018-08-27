Monday's TV highlights: 'Salvation' on CBS

Author: The JT LeRoy Story Filmmaker Jeff Feuerzeig’s documentary explores the saga of a literary hoax from the late 1990s, when a waifish writer using the penname JT LeRoy captured the fancy of such celebrities as Winona Ryder and Lou Reed with his shocking pieces about the horrifying abuse he endured as a youngster. “JT” turned out to be a complete fiction, the creation of an author named Laura Albert. 9 p.m. A&E