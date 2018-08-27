Monday's TV highlights: 'Salvation' on CBS

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Competitors from all across America take on challenging obstacle courses in Las Vegas 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Guest magicians Nicholas Wallace, Simon Pierro, Darcy Oake and Alex Geiser each present their best trick, hoping to stump the duo and win an appearance on their popular Vegas show. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
So You Think You Can Dance The six remaining dancers perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, then the final four are announced. 8 p.m. Fox
Salvation To achieve his aim against Q17, Darius (Santiago Cabrera) enters into a potentially dangerous partnership. John Noble continues his recurring guest role in this new episode. Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Ashley Thomas and Ian Anthony Dale also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Greg Proops returns for a new episode of the improv sketch series. 9 p.m. KTLA
Better Call Saul Mike (Jonathan Banks) seems to be burning one bridge after another. Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Michael Mando also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship Hosts Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the young and gifted bakers to create lasagna dessert imposters. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, who also directs) track a killer whose victims’ deaths were predicted by a now-deceased man who also predicted Sherlock’s death. Tom Everett Scott (“That Thing You Do!”) reprises his earlier guest role and Christian Borle also guest stars in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS
The Proposal Jesse Palmer hosts the season finale of the matchmaking series. 10 p.m. ABC
POV The gripping new documentary “Nowhere to Hide” chronicles the experiences of an Iraqi nurse and his family as they experience increasing sectarian violence and related rise of the Islamic State in central Iraq. 10 p.m. KOCE
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story When the trial of George Zimmerman begins in Florida, the prosecution fumbles. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount
Reality Cupcakes At the Coney Island Mermaid Parade Ashley Foxen is serving up cutting-edge steampunk cupcakes, then at Brooklyn’s Smorgasburg outdoor food festival, she offers Po’ boy cupcakes. A second new episode set in Philadelphia follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Lodge 49 New lodge buddies Dud and Ernie (Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings) venture outside the safe haven of their fraternal brotherhood and into the kingdom of Long Beach on a quest to find Larry (Kenneth Welsh) in this new episode. Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, Eric Allan Kramer, Jimmy Gonzales and Avis-Marie Barnes also star. 10:05 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
Author: The JT LeRoy Story Filmmaker Jeff Feuerzeig’s documentary explores the saga of a literary hoax from the late 1990s, when a waifish writer using the penname JT LeRoy captured the fancy of such celebrities as Winona Ryder and Lou Reed with his shocking pieces about the horrifying abuse he endured as a youngster. “JT” turned out to be a complete fiction, the creation of an author named Laura Albert. 9 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Heidi Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); UFC champion Daniel Cormier; Pentatonix performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Steve Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg; Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Hidden health hazards. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Marc Maron; Bert Kreischer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 U.S. Open Tennis First round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 p.m. ESPN2; 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The White Sox visit the Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Rockies 7 p.m. ESPN and FSN
