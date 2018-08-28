Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Outpost' on the CW

SERIES
Carter Now carrying a gun, Harley (Jerry O’Connell) learns that shooting people isn’t so easy during an investigation into the death of a tech entrepreneur. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent The quarterfinals continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) grows increasingly suspicious that Wythers (Andrew Howard) is guilty, so she takes action, which strains her relationship with Garret (Jake Stormoen). 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped In the season finale the four finalists from the qualifying rounds represent their barbecue styles: Texas, Memphis, North Carolina and Kansas City. Amanda Freitag, Myron Mixon and Chris Santos are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Castaways Rapidly dwindling resources mean trouble for Matt as he tries to reach other parts of the island while Sawyer and Richard start to wonder if meeting others would impact their own chances to finish their challenge successfully in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The life and career of Sen. John McCain, with updated with reactions to his passing. 10 p.m. KOCE
Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle Mark Normand and Kurt Metzger are up first, then NBA star Blake Griffin takes on roastmaster general Jeff Ross in the season finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Greenleaf This soapy drama launches its new season Tuesday night, before moving into its regular Wednesday time slot. Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Merle Dandridge and LeToya Luckett star. 10 p.m. OWN
Wrecked Jess (Ali Maki) can’t remember anything about the past decade so Todd (Will Greenberg) does everything he can think of to jump-start her recollections in this new episode. Rhys Darby, Jonno Roberts, Brian Sacca and Zach Cregger also star. 10 p.m. TBS
Younger Change is in the air at Empirical, and Liza (Sutton Foster) considers her options. Hilary Duff and Peter Hermann also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. TV Land
Miz & Mrs Mike and Maryse (Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin) swap their designer shoes for cowboy boots as they embrace their new life in Texas in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. USA
Making It In the first challenge, the contestants make light fixtures made from natural materials then they transform ordinary backyard sheds into unique personal spaces. 10 p.m. NBC
The Shop LeBron James and Maverick Carter welcome a roster of guests that includes Jon Stewart, WNBA star Candace Parker, rap superstar Snoop Dogg and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., among others in the first season of this new series. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
August 28th: A Day in the Life of a People This new special recalls several important events that occurred on this date in history, including the passage of the Slavery Abolition Act, the lynching of Emmett Till, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Sen. Barack Obama’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. 7 p.m. OWN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former President Jimmy Carter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Katie Couric; Carson Daly and Duff Goldman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Country singers Luke Bryan, Dan & Shay and Sugarland. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. New scanner technology used in labor and delivery; Calista Flockhart; cellist Eru Matsumoto. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx and Mayim Bialik; Max Frost performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Steve Diana Hunter; two sisters survived a carjacking attempt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says his mother abandoned and disappointed him throughout his childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Kristin Chenoweth; Tom Segura; Marcus King Band. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 U.S. Open Tennis First round 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball Playoffs: Semifinals: Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream 5 p.m. ESPN2; Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm 7 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers 5 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Rockies 7 p.m. FSN
