Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Ancient Invisible Cities' on KOCE and more

By Matt Cooper
Aug 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
The Temple of Poseidon in Greece is one of the stops in the series premiere of "Ancient Invisible Cities" on KOCE. (BBC)

SERIES

MasterChef The remaining cooks must prepare and serve restaurant-quality dishes to 25 California firefighters. 8 p.m. Fox

Born This Way Megan and Rachel start making adjustments to living as independent young adults on a new episode of this docu-series about young people with Down syndrome. 8 p.m. A&E

Alone Together The L.A.-set comedy starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo ends its second season with back-to-back episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman looks into the stories behind some amazing inventions in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Travel Channel

World of Dance Mel B and Paula Abdul serve as guest judges alongside Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo on a new episode of the dance competition. 9 p.m. NBC

Ancient Invisible Cities In this new three-part documentary miniseries, professor Darius Arya surveys three ancient cities that formed the bedrock of human civilization in their day. First up: Athens, Greece. 9 p.m. KOCE

Property Brothers Siblings Jonathan and Drew Scott are back for another season of the home-renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Ty Dolla Sign, Wanda Sykes and Lance Bass join the fun in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda This true crime series returns for another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) accepts Rochelle’s (LeToya Luckett) offer of help as the newly returned drama settles into its regular Wednesday time slot. Lynn Whitfield and Keith David also star. 10 p.m. OWN

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters This kooky anthology series ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. TruTV

The Sinner A painful rift begins to form between Det. Ambrose (Bill Pullman) and Det. Novack (Natalie Paul) on a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls HBO encores this recent documentary profiling the late U.S. senator, Navy pilot, Vietnam veteran and former POW. 8 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

To Have and Have Not A daylong salute to Lauren Bacall includes the actress opposite real-life love Humphrey Bogart in director Howard Hawks’ 1944 thriller set in Martinique during WWII. 6:30 a.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Singer Ed Sheeran; Today Food with Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Country singer Luke Bryan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); therapist Laura Rhodes-Levin; Sit ’n Sleep chief executive Larry Miller; celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes; dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today A student shares how insulin donations save her life. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson; Emilia Clarke; Ben Falcone; 2018 Mathcounts winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole (“black-ish”). 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Mira Sorvino. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Ava DuVernay; guest co-host Mel B. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; the cast of “Love Is...”; summer’s beauty must-haves. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Isla Fisher; Shannon Woodward. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show LuAnn de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York”). 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Skin removal; baby-bottle tooth decay; fillings in baby teeth. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve The cast of “Young Sheldon”; Mike Tyson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Luke Evans; Tara Lipinski; Harry performs. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”); news anchor David Muir. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man claims to have homicidal tendencies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mel B; “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile (“Bachelor in Paradise”); guest host Lea Michele. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Caleb McLaughlin. 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Conan Bob Newhart; comic Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Grant; political commentator Margaret Hoover; comic Sean Donnelly; Laura Benanti. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Zoë Kravitz; Blood Orange and A$AP Rocky perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sterling K. Brown; James Marsden; Brian Tyree Henry; Shawn Mendes and Julia Michaels perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris O’Dowd; Regina Hall; grandson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly The Sklar Brothers; Ashe performs; Janet Varney. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Tennis Play continues with second-round action at the 2018 U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

