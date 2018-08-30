Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Great Food Truck Race' and more

SERIES
The Great Food Truck Race The last teams standing head back to Los Angeles — specifically, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, the epicenter of the city’s Mexican heritage and culture — in the season finale of the culinary competition hosted by Tyler Florence. 9 p.m. Food Network
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina renovate a home in a hip Costa Mesa neighborhood in this new installment. 9 p.m. HGTV
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) launches a search for the mole lurking somewhere in her organization on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired crime drama. Veronica Falcon, Peter Gadiot and Snow Tha Product also star. 9 p.m. USA
MTV’s Pretty Little Mamas This new reality series set in San Diego follows a squad of young moms, all in their 20s, as they deal with life, love, relationships and child-rearing. 9 p.m. MTV
Legendary Locations Host Josh Gates visits Petra, the ancient city carved deep into a canyon in the Jordanian desert, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Philippe) turns to Harris (Jesse Bradford) to help him avenge his father’s death on a new episode of the action drama. Omar Epps and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also star. 10 p.m. USA
Beat Bobby Flay “Chopped” judge Scott Conant and actress Jane Seymour recruit a pair of formidable chefs, one from New York and the other from Italy, to do battle with each other before the winner takes on Flay on a new episode of this culinary competition. 11 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
8 1/2 A daylong salute to Marcello Mastroianni includes the Italian movie star opposite Claudia Cardinale and Anouk Aimee in filmmaker Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning, semi-autobiographical 1963 comedy-drama. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author David Kaplan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dating in the digital age; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cal Fire director Chief Ken Pimlott; attorney Robert Shapiro. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Bacteria from dog saliva may have caused a rare infection. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dwayne Johnson; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An update on a woman and her former friend whom she accused of lying about pregnancies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn; BTS performs; Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Patton Oswalt; Punch Brothers perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Tennis Coverage of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament continues; from Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason football The Rams face the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. CBS; the Oakland Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. KTLA; the Chargers challenge the San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m. ABC
Baseball The Angels play the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
