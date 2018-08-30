Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Great Food Truck Race' and more

By Matt Cooper
Aug 29, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tyler Florence, front, hosts the season finale of "The Great Food Truck Race" on the Food Network. (Matt Harbicht / Verbatim Photo Agency)

SERIES

The Great Food Truck Race The last teams standing head back to Los Angeles — specifically, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, the epicenter of the city’s Mexican heritage and culture — in the season finale of the culinary competition hosted by Tyler Florence. 9 p.m. Food Network

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina renovate a home in a hip Costa Mesa neighborhood in this new installment. 9 p.m. HGTV

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) launches a search for the mole lurking somewhere in her organization on a new episode of the telenovela-inspired crime drama. Veronica Falcon, Peter Gadiot and Snow Tha Product also star. 9 p.m. USA

MTV’s Pretty Little Mamas This new reality series set in San Diego follows a squad of young moms, all in their 20s, as they deal with life, love, relationships and child-rearing. 9 p.m. MTV

Legendary Locations Host Josh Gates visits Petra, the ancient city carved deep into a canyon in the Jordanian desert, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Philippe) turns to Harris (Jesse Bradford) to help him avenge his father’s death on a new episode of the action drama. Omar Epps and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also star. 10 p.m. USA

Beat Bobby Flay “Chopped” judge Scott Conant and actress Jane Seymour recruit a pair of formidable chefs, one from New York and the other from Italy, to do battle with each other before the winner takes on Flay on a new episode of this culinary competition. 11 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

8 1/2 A daylong salute to Marcello Mastroianni includes the Italian movie star opposite Claudia Cardinale and Anouk Aimee in filmmaker Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning, semi-autobiographical 1963 comedy-drama. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author David Kaplan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dating in the digital age; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cal Fire director Chief Ken Pimlott; attorney Robert Shapiro. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Bacteria from dog saliva may have caused a rare infection. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dwayne Johnson; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An update on a woman and her former friend whom she accused of lying about pregnancies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn; BTS performs; Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Conan Patton Oswalt; Punch Brothers perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis Coverage of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament continues; from Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL preseason football The Rams face the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. CBS; the Oakland Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. KTLA; the Chargers challenge the San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m. ABC

Baseball The Angels play the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

