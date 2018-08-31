Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'American Masters: Eva Hesse' on KOCE

By Ed Stockly
Aug 30, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Artist Eva Hesse is profiled on a new edition of "American Masters" on KOCE. (Hesse Estate)

SERIES

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri goes in search of tastes of Asia and the Pacific islands. First stop is a place in Seattle celebrated for the Asian spin it puts on its poultry dishes, then, on the big island of Hawaii, Fieri visits a family-run restaurant specializing in Thai food. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) try to run an errand for police Chief Nedley (Greg Lawson), but things go terribly wrong. Meanwhile, their mother (guest star Megan Follows) discovers Doc Holliday’s (Tim Rozon) secret. 9 p.m. Syfy

Killjoys With D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) temporarily out of the picture, it falls to Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) and John (Aaron Ashmore) to follow the hidden pulsar in Khlyen’s (Rob Stewart) enigmatic story in this new episode. Kelly McCormack also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

Animals A freak accident inexplicably brings random objects to life, and these newly sentient things start to experience some of the ups and downs of life. 11:30 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Wendy Sherman (“Not for the Faint of Heart: Lessons in Courage, Power, and Persistence”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Anthony Scotto and Sunny Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alesso performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Marcellas Reynolds; Mona Shah, Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Alliance; Evvie McKinney (“The Four”) performs; Chris Wallace, Fox News. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Marilu Henner. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly and Ryan look back at their first year together as co-hosts. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Steve Psychic medium Reginald Lewis “reads” Kym Whitley; street magician Julius Dein. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman has written to the show more than 30 times, trying to get her troubled teen son back on track. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Topher Grace; Kacey Musgraves; Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Remembering Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); potential legal issues facing President Trump as White House counsel steps down: Yamiche Alcindor; Erica Werner, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 U.S. Open Tennis Third Round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros 5 p.m. FSN; the Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. KTLA and SNLA

College Football Western Kentucky at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

