Friday's TV highlights: 'American Masters: Richard Linklater' on PBS

SERIES
Killjoys The Killjoys feel confident as Aneela (Hannah John-Kamen) and her troops use Delle Sayeh (Mayko Nguyen) as bait when the war begins, but the enemy soon changes the game completely in the season finale. Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane also star. 8 p.m. Syfy
American Masters Louis Black, co-founder of the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, makes his directorial debut with the new documentary “Richard Linklater: Dream Is Destiny,” an illuminating profile of the iconoclastic filmmaker who emerged from Austin’s thriving arts scene. Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy and Matthew McConaughey are among those sharing their perspectives on the director. 9 p.m. KOCE
Guy’s Family Road Trip The Fieri clan tours the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, with a stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, searching for fresh red snapper in this new episode filmed well before the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. 9 p.m. Food Network
American Made Inventors Inventors pitch their ideas in this new unscripted series. In the premiere, there’s a new kind of shoe insole, an ice-fishing tool and a car-catching device meant to end dangerous high-speed pursuits. 10 p.m. Discovery
Room 104 The past and present come face-to-face when one of the motel’s housekeepers (Dendrie Taylor) reconnects with her younger self (Sarah Hay) in this new episode of the anthology series. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Diana, 7 Days This new two-hour British documentary chronicles the turbulent week in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, as grief over her passing rippled from Great Britain into the world beyond. For the first time in an on-camera interview, Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, share memories of receiving the news of their mother’s death. 8 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles This 2014 documentary profiling the influential filmmaker features interviews with directors Peter Bogdanovich, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, William Friedkin, Henry Jaglom and Costa-Gavras. Also featured are Wolfgang Puck, Jeanne Moreau and Welles’ daughters Christopher Welles Feder and Beatrice Welles. 9:45 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jonathan Vigliotti travels to the Arctic Circle. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; Diahann Carroll; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Derulo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week Hurricane Harvey; the recovery effort in Texas; cleanup costs; the federal government's response: Abby Livingston, the Texas Tribune; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Geoff Bennett, NPR; Jeanne Cummings, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2017 U.S. Open Tennis Third round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying: Czech Republic versus Germany, 11:30 a.m. FS1; United States versus Costa Rica, 3:30 p.m. ESPN
