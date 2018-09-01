Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Ferdinand' on HBO

Ferdinand John Cena provides the voice of the title character, a flower-loving pacifist bull who resists his destiny in the bullfight arena, in this 2017 feature-length computer-animated adaptation of the children’s book “Ferdinand the Bull.” With the voices of Bobby Cannavale, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias and “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon. 8 p.m. HBO