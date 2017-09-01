Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk: 'All the President's Men' on Cinemax

SERIES

Candy Crush Inspired by the popular mobile game, the series ends its season with back-to-back episodes. Mario Lopez hosts. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Planet Earth: Africa Southern Africa, a riot of life and color. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular: San Diego Symphony Matthew Garbutt conducts this performance recorded at the San Diego Embarcadero during the Bayside Summer Nights Concert Series. With the Navy Band Southwest and Adam Golka on piano. (Airing on the San Diego PBS affiliate) 9 p.m. KPBS

MOVIES

Julie & Julia The cooking expertise of the late Julia Child had a resurgence in popularity thanks to director-screenwriter Nora Ephron’s comedy, which merges two stories in recalling the legend of Child (Meryl Streep) and its influence on a modern blogger (Amy Adams) who aims to re-create all the recipes in Child’s book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Stanley Tucci also stars. 10 p.m. Starz

A Monster Calls Patrick Nessadapted his own young-adult novel for this dark and visually stunning 2016 fantasy film about a 12-year-old (Lewis MacDougall) whose lonely life with his cancer-stricken mother (Felicity Kendal) is changed by a massive, ancient tree creature (Liam Neeson) who tells the boy three stories. Sigourney Weaver and Toby Kebbell also star. 8 p.m. HBO

American Sniper Director Clint Eastwood’s 2014 drama tells the true story of Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), a rodeo rider who becomes a Navy SEAL assigned to use his expert shooting skills to protect military comrades. Sienna Miller and Jake McDorman also star. 8 p.m. TNT

All the President's Men An all-star cast re-creates the story of the Watergate burglary and the ensuing downfall of President Nixon, as recounted by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman). Jason Robards (as Post editor Ben Bradlee) and screenwriter William Goldman won Oscars for the 1976 film. Other familiar faces on hand include Jack Warden, Martin Balsam, Hal Holbrook, Jane Alexander and Stephen Collins. 10:20 p.m. Cinemax

Weekend Talk Shows

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Hurricane Harvey and flooding: Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas). DACA; border security: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; Carlos Gutierrez; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Hurricane Harvey; disaster response; Debbie Harry. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Artificial intelligence: Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson; Lisa Genova; Sebastian Thrun; Walter Isaacson; chef Dan Barber. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Hurricane Harvey: Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.; Susan Page, USA Today; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. FNC; 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources President Trump complains he doesn't get credit from the media; coverage of the Russia investigation: Errol Louis; Sarah Westwood, Washington Examiner; Alice Stewart. Journalists who helped as rescuers during Hurricane Harvey: Will Bunch, Philly.com. Katrina coverage and Harvey coverage: Filmmaker Harry Shearer ("The Big Uneasy"). Journalism in the family: Maggie Haberman, and Clyde Haberman.(N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Flood insurance claims after Hurricane Sandy; cheating in pro cycling; the set of “Sesame Street.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS