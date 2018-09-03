Monday's TV highlights: 'RBG' on CNN and more

SERIES
Adventure Time The animated series about a spirited boy named Finn and his magical dog Jake ends its 10-season run with an hourlong series finale. 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
American Ninja Warrior The Las Vegas finals continue on a new episode of the obstacle-course competition. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host, with co-host Kristine Leahy. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Anastasia Synn and Tyler Twombly are among the magicians trying to stump the duo in this new episode. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. CW
So You Think You Can Dance It’s down to the final four on a new episode of the competition series. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are the judges, and Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
What Lies Beneath Detectives probe a murder in the Mojave community of Silver Lakes in the debut installment of this true-crime series. 8 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) finds a new market for his talents while Mike (Jonathan Banks) does a background check on a potential partner in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship In this new episode, the talented young bakers are tasked with creating over-the-top popcorn-based desserts. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) investigates when his math-wizard friend (guest star Rich Sommer) is a suspect in a woman’s disappearance on a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu and Aidan Quinn also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Southern Charm Savannah The reality series wraps another season. 10 p.m. Bravo
CMT Crossroads Pop star Meghan Trainor and country music’s Brett Eldredge share the stage on a new episode of the concert series. 10 p.m. CMT
Baked In this new series, comic Tom Papa hits the road in search of tasty breads, bagels and other baked goods. First stop: New York City. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Twisted Sisters Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian serves as executive producer for this new true-crime series about sinister siblings. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Lodge 49 Everything seems to be going smoothly in Dud’s (Wyatt Russell) new relationship on a new episode of this quirky comedy-drama. 10:15 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
RBG Author-activist Gloria Steinem and longtime NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg are among those commenting on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s 2018 documentary. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Jeremiah Brown, Bezelhub; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Bevy Smith, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel; Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) performs; online safety. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ewan McGregor. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Using apple cider vinegar for weight loss; Greek yogurt. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Man sues strip-club dancer; food bullies; dry eyes. 2 p.m. KCBS
Harry Isaiah Mustafa (“Shadowhunters”). 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray RuPaul. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Three sisters say their mother is a raging alcoholic who abuses them and their father. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan (“World of Dance”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross (“The Chi”). 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Conan The cast of “Breaking Bad.” 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Nick Kroll; Aerosmith performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Natalie Portman; Marc Maron; Alt-J and Pusha T perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Dan Stevens; Ziggy Marley performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Martha Stewart; Jonathan Rhys Meyers. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman; Superorganism performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Tennis The action continues with the Round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open tournament. From Flushing, N.Y. 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Red Sox battle the Braves, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Yankees play the Athletics, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Angels face the Rangers, 5 p.m. FSN; and the Dodgers meet the Mets, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA
