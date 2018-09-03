Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'RBG' on CNN and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 02, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is profiled the 2018 documentary "RBG" airing on CNN. (Magnolia Pictures)

SERIES

Adventure Time The animated series about a spirited boy named Finn and his magical dog Jake ends its 10-season run with an hourlong series finale. 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

American Ninja Warrior The Las Vegas finals continue on a new episode of the obstacle-course competition. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host, with co-host Kristine Leahy. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Anastasia Synn and Tyler Twombly are among the magicians trying to stump the duo in this new episode. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. CW

So You Think You Can Dance It’s down to the final four on a new episode of the competition series. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy are the judges, and Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

What Lies Beneath Detectives probe a murder in the Mojave community of Silver Lakes in the debut installment of this true-crime series. 8 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) finds a new market for his talents while Mike (Jonathan Banks) does a background check on a potential partner in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship In this new episode, the talented young bakers are tasked with creating over-the-top popcorn-based desserts. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) investigates when his math-wizard friend (guest star Rich Sommer) is a suspect in a woman’s disappearance on a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu and Aidan Quinn also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Southern Charm Savannah The reality series wraps another season. 10 p.m. Bravo

CMT Crossroads Pop star Meghan Trainor and country music’s Brett Eldredge share the stage on a new episode of the concert series. 10 p.m. CMT

Baked In this new series, comic Tom Papa hits the road in search of tasty breads, bagels and other baked goods. First stop: New York City. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Twisted Sisters Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian serves as executive producer for this new true-crime series about sinister siblings. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Lodge 49 Everything seems to be going smoothly in Dud’s (Wyatt Russell) new relationship on a new episode of this quirky comedy-drama. 10:15 p.m. AMC

MOVIES

RBG Author-activist Gloria Steinem and longtime NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg are among those commenting on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s 2018 documentary. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Jeremiah Brown, Bezelhub; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Bevy Smith, Page Six. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel; Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) performs; online safety. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ewan McGregor. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Using apple cider vinegar for weight loss; Greek yogurt. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Man sues strip-club dancer; food bullies; dry eyes. 2 p.m. KCBS

Harry Isaiah Mustafa (“Shadowhunters”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray RuPaul. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Three sisters say their mother is a raging alcoholic who abuses them and their father. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan (“World of Dance”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tiffany Boone and Yolonda Ross (“The Chi”). 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan The cast of “Breaking Bad.” 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Nick Kroll; Aerosmith performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Natalie Portman; Marc Maron; Alt-J and Pusha T perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Dan Stevens; Ziggy Marley performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Martha Stewart; Jonathan Rhys Meyers. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman; Superorganism performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Tennis The action continues with the Round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open tournament. From Flushing, N.Y. 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Red Sox battle the Braves, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Yankees play the Athletics, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Angels face the Rangers, 5 p.m. FSN; and the Dodgers meet the Mets, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA

