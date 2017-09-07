Friday's TV highlights: 'American Masters' on KOCE

SERIES

Third Rail With Ozy Carlos Watson hosts this new seven-part cross-platform series featuring experts and celebrity guests debating a provocative topic. Up first: “Is Truth Overrated?” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Masters of Illusion Michael Grandinetti, Chris Korn, Jeff McBride, Barry and Stuart, Kyle Marlett, Bill Cook, Adam Wylie (who appeared in the series “Picket Fences” as a child) and Greg Gleason are the featured illusionists introduced by host Dean Cain. 8 p.m. KTLA

American Masters A year after his death, the new biography “Tyrus Wong” showcases the various professional pursuits of the American artist whose works were showcased alongside those of Picasso and Matisse and was essential to the creation of the animated Disney classic “Bambi.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Guy's Family Road Trip Last week the series toured parts of Texas before it was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. This week, after a stop in Alabama, the family heads for Florida. 9 p.m. Food Network

Room 104 Nat Wolff and Adam Foster star as a pair of innocent young Mormon missionaries who find the boundaries of their faith tested after checking into Room 104 in this new episode of the anthology series.11:32 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live Celebrities, students, educators, and parents rethink the future of American high schools. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox

Gary Owen: I Got My Associates This new special captures the aspiring comic on his latest tour. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Dark Files In this new two-hour special, former CIA operative Barry Eisler, filmmaker Chris Garetano and award-winning journalist Steve Volk investigate the conspiracy theories swirling around an abandoned military base known as Camp Hero in the Long Island community of Montauk, N.Y. 10:03 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kelly Clarkson performs; Andy Roddick. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Candice Bergen; Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jackie Evancho; Scott Grimes (“The Orville”); Kristin Smith (“Top 30”); Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Gwendoline Christie (“Top of the Lake”) drops by; Fifth Harmony performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Toby Keith performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors Some of the show’s most disgusting moments; the “wiener cleaner”; backstage prostate exams. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Charlie Sheen (“9/11”); LeAnn Rimes and performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Two women say that their mother, a former guest on the show, has continued to abuse alcohol. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Halle Berry (“Kingsman: the Golden Circle”); Ryan Adams performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Trump's deal with Democratic leadership to raise the debt limit and fund the government for three months; Congress and the DACA program: Michael Scherer, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jeff Zeleny, CNN. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Ken Bone; environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez; political commentator S.E. Cupp; writer Adam Gopnik. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

Tavis Smiley Martin Sheen. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Franco; Kendall Jenner; Pete Townshend; Alfie Boe. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stephen’s take on the news of the day; actress Jessica Biel. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jason Bateman; Richard Lewis; Jack Johnson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taron Egerton; pro basketball player Damian Lillard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Adrianne Palicki; the Shelters perform; Lauren Lapkus. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

