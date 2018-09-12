Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Burden of Truth' on the CW

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 11, 2018 | 8:00 PM
A whistle-blower comes forward in a new episode of "Burden of Truth" on the CW. With Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney. (Cause One Productions / The CW)

SERIES

America's Got Talent Five performers will advance to the finals in this new results episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Stuck in Millwood without a firm to return to, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is near the end of her rope until a whistle-blower comes forward in this new episode of the drama. Peter Mooney also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef The top five home cooks face a series of skills tests involving beef. After an elimination, the final four split into teams to prepare entrées for chefs Daniel Boulud, Jonathan Waxman and Lidia Bastianich, who are mentors of the show’s judges. Three chefs move on to the finale. 8 p.m. Fox

World of Dance The best act from each of the four divisions takes the stage for the last time in a two-hour finale that features performances from past winners, hip-hop duo Les Twins; judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo; and host-mentor Jenna Dewan. 9 p.m. NBC

Ancient Invisible Cities Professor Darius Arya closes out this three-part documentary miniseries by exploring Istanbul, the crossroads of Europe and Asia. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Greenleaf Patti LaBelle guest stars as a celebrity pastor who gets a visit from Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield). Elsewhere, Connie (Jen Harper) surprises Grace (Merle Dandridge) by asking whether she might have any interest in running Calvary herself. Keith David also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

Suits Alex and Samantha (Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl) try to broker peace between clients in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA

American Horror Story: Apocalypse The series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Born This Way Presents: Deaf Out Loud Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin is an executive producer of this new documentary special, which follows three predominantly deaf families raising their children in a hearing world. 8 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Suze Orman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Matthew McConaughey; Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The cast of “Dancing With the Stars” is revealed. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Marlee Matlin and Jack Jason (“Deaf Out Loud”); Finn Jones (“Iron Fist”); Halloween at Disneyland. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Model Kate Moss; director Michael Moore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“A Simple Favor”); the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stormy Daniels; Michael Avenatti; Mariska Hargitay; Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery (“Two Lost Souls”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Paul Rodriguez; foods to fight constipation; a trick for a bug-free barbecue. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Guy text talk; social-media haters. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray William Shatner (“Star Trek”); HGTV’s “Cousins.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A couple insist their granddaughter is not safe in the care of her alcoholic parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show LeBron James and Channing Tatum (“Smallfoot”); Naomi Osaka; Dave Matthews Band performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Anna Kendrick (“A Simple Favor”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Radcliffe; Matt Czuchry; Teyana Taylor. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keira Knightley; Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Christina Aguilera; Paul Scheer; Slash. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Keegan-Michael Key; Robert Winston. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; Dominic West. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Sanaa Lathan; Jaime Wyatt; Cristina Costantini. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

WNBA Basketball: Finals Seattle Storm visit the Washington Mystics for Game 3. Seattle leads the five-game championship series 2-0. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Texas Rangers visit the Angels. 7 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

