Thursday's TV highlights: 'Take Two' on ABC

Jay Leno’s Garage Josh Duhamel drives Leno’s 1963 split-window Corvette, and Chuck Zito shows Leno his heavily modified ’57 Chevy. Then Jay meets an 81-year-old woman with an original Shelby 350. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Bite Club In Savannah, Ga., Tyler Florence brings together five of the city’s best chefs in a modern diner to compete. In this new episode they have to pair local staples with any other ingredients they can find in the restaurant's kitchen. 9 p.m. Food Network
Queen of the South Teresa’s (Alice Braga) world feels upside-down in the aftermath of a stealth attack, but she collects herself enough to make a bold move that she hopes will allow her to seize control her empire. Peter Gadiot and Veronica Falcon also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Sam and Eddie (Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian) take a case involving a serial con man who victimizes wealthy women in the season finale. Aliyah O’Brien also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Shooter Following the explosion in Washington, D.C., Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) vows to put an end to Atlas once and for all in this action drama’s series finale. Omar Epps, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Jesse Bradford also star. 10 p.m. USA
The Oslo Diaries This new documentary from Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan looks back to 1992, when diplomatic relations between Israel and Palestine had reached such a dire state that any communication between the two sides was forbidden. A small team from each side met in Oslo, Norway, to draft an agreement that came to be known as the Oslo Accords. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Bob Woodward; José Andrés; Christopher Wray. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Daniel Radcliffe; Jimmy Fallon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Shannen Doherty; Keira Knightley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Brad Goreski; Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”); veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin; chef Aaron Sanchez (“MasterChef”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Investigative podcast series “Uncover: Escaping NXIVM.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Bateman (“Ozark”); Shannen Doherty (“No One Would Tell”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Norm Macdonald. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton (“Redemption of a Dogg”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Bipolar disorder: Jenifer Lewis; blue spirulina; a sweet treat to prevent strokes. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Olivia Munn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Advice for newlyweds who have a special announcement; A man who worked three jobs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Sharon Osbourne (“The Talk”); Daphne Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Lana Wood, Natalie Wood’s sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“Momsplaining”); the Minnesota State Fair. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Lively; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Alex Wagner; Judy Greer; First Aid Kit. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Cate Blanchett; Ben Mendelsohn; the Chainsmokers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mel B; Dr. Phil McGraw; Olivia Munn; Good Charlotte performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keira Knightley; Neal Brennan; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Michel Gondry; Deafheaven performs; Shannon Purser. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball Dodgers visit the Cardinals 4 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Seattle Mariners 7 p.m. FSN
College Football Boston College at Wake Forest 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 5:30 p.m. NFL
