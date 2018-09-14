Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Love in Design' on Hallmark

SERIES
Elizabeth I Lily Cole is cast in the title role of this three-episode British miniseries presented by historians Suzannah Lipscomb and Dan Jones. 7 p.m. Ovation
Pink Collar Crimes In this new episode, a treasurer at a public school allegedly skimmed nearly $100,000 from the PTA. 8 p.m. CBS
Planet Earth: Yellowstone The premiere of this three-part nature documentary follows the struggle for survival for wildlife in Yellowstone National Park over the course of a long winter. 9 p.m. BBC America
Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew investigate the site of a 1996 double murder in Chatsworth. 9 p.m. Travel
MOVIES
Pitch Perfect 3 The Bellas, an all-women acapella group, have graduated from college and work at jobs they mostly hate until they decide to reunite for a final performance during a USO tour in this 2017 sequel. Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Elizabeth Banks are among the returning cast members. 8 p.m. HBO
Love in Design To boost sagging ratings, the host (Danica McKellar) of a home design TV show lets her boss talk her into hosting an episode from her hometown, where she winds up working with her architect ex-boyfriend (Andrew W. Walker) in this new made-for-TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Author Ken Starr (“Contempt”). Panel: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Mary Katharine Ham; Marc Short; Karine Jean-Pierre. (N) 6 andi 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Hurricane Florence; Carrie Underwood; Robert Redford; Lanai Cat Sanctuary in Hawaii. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Fareed Zakaria GPS Author Bob Woodward (“Fear: Trump in the White House”). The economy: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Andrew Ross Sorkin, the New York Times. Pope Francis’ handling of the clergy abuse crisis: Author Ross Douthat (“To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Hurricane Florence aftermath: FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Panel: Jamelle Bouie, Slate; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Susan Page, USA Today; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Major Garrett. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Reaction to Tucker Carlson interview: Michael Avenatti, attorney representing Stormy Daniels. Coverage of turmoil at CBS and “60 Minutes”: Janice Min, Valence Media; Jessica Valenti, Medium. President Trump and conspiracy theories: Brendan Nyhan, the Upshot; author Amanda Carpenter (“Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies to Us”). President Trump's or misleading statements since becoming president: Fact checker Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Adrienne Elrod; Sara Fischer, Axios; Charlie Gasparino; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Cathy Areu.(N) 8 a.m. FNC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Panel: Karl Rove; former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah); Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jane Harman. (N) 11 a.m. FNC, 4 p.m. FNC, 11 p.m. FNC
60 Minutes Former Theranos employees discuss the company; chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Media Lab. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Manchester City versus Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Chelsea versus Cardiff City 7 a.m. CNBC; Watford versus Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC; Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Burnley, Sunday, 5:25 a.m. NBCSP
College Football College Football: UCLA hosts Fresno State 7:30 p.m. FS1 and USC visits Texas 5 p.m. Fox. Also, Oklahoma visits Iowa State 9 a.m. ABC; Florida State visits Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN; Miami visits Toledo 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kent State visits Penn State 9 a.m. FS1; Rutgers visits Kansas 9 a.m. FSN; Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. FSN2; Vanderbilt visits Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC; LSU visits Auburn 12:30 p.m. CBS; BYU visits Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ABC; Boise State visits Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Duke visits Baylor 12:30 p.m. FS1; Houston visits Texas Tech 1 p.m. Fox; Texas-San Antonio visits Kansas State 1 p.m. FSN; Ohio versus Virginia 1:15 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Mississippi 4 p.m. ESPN; Middle Tennessee State visits Georgia 4:15 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State versus TCU 5 p.m. ABC; Washington visits Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit St. Louis Cardinals 10 a.m. Fox; Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels host the Seattle Mariners 6 p.m. FSN
NWSL Soccer playoffs Semifinals: Seattle Reign at Portland Thorns Noon Lifetime
MLS Soccer LA Galaxy visits Toronto 4:30 p.m. SPST
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 16 - 22, 2018, in PDF format