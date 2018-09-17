Advertisement

Monday’s TV highlights: 'Salvation' on CBS

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 16, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Santiago Cabrera, left, Jacqueline Byers, Jennifer Finnigan and Charlie Rowe in the season finale of "Salvation" on CBS. (Sergei Bachlakov / CBS)

SERIES

Castaways One contestant survives on resources left behind by other Castaways in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted survival competition. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow This new episode highlights items with a connection to Latin American history and culture and includes one item that is the highest-valued in the “Antiques Roadshow” archive. 8 p.m. KOCE

Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) must choose how she spends her final days while one last mystery holds the key to saving the world. Ian Anthony Dale, Santiago Cabrera, Charlie Rowe and Jacqueline Byers also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Better Call Saul In expanding his business, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) runs into a problem that only Kim (Rhea Seehorn) can solve. Also, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) intervenes in Hector’s (Mark Margolis) medical care. Jonathan Banks also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship A rainbow following a dramatic storm provides inspiration for a colorful cake challenge in the season finale of the unscripted competition. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary A murder investigation strains the friendship of Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) in the season finale of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Set in Borough Park, a Hasidic enclave in Brooklyn, N.Y., filmmaker Paula Eiselt’s documentary “93Queen” focuses on a group of Hasidic women who are challenging the patriarchal nature of their community by forming the first all-female volunteer ambulance team in New York City. 10 p.m. KOCE

Lodge 49 Lodge members cope with the death of one of their own, and a new visitor arrives with some troubling news in this new episode. Wyatt Russell and Brent Jennings star. 10 p.m. AMC

Baked Chef Tom Papa takes a trip to Philadelphia in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

House Hunters An engaged couple outgrows their one-bedroom Los Angeles apartment in the season premiere of this real estate oriented unscripted series. 10 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

Emmy pre-shows “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet” 1:30 p.m. E!; “Live From the Emmys,” hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes interview nominees on the red carpet. 2 p.m. KTLA; “E! Live From the Red Carpet.” 3 p.m. E!; “70th Emmy Awards Arrivals Special.” 4:30 p.m. NBC

70th Emmy Awards Michael Che and Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) are the hosts of the ceremony at Microsoft Theater. “Game of Thrones” leads the contenders with 22 nominations, followed by “SNL” and “Westworld” with 21 each. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC

Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes This new two-hour special reexamines the workings of the Charles Manson “family” from the inside-out, drawn from more than 100 hours of footage originally shot by a filmmaker who visited the Manson compound in 1969, intending to make a documentary. 8 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Olympian Michael Phelps. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six TV; Marla Tellez; TV producer Shonda Rhimes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Weatherly (“Bull”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chuck Schumer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show (Season premiere) A potentially cancer-causing chemical in food; Dr. Oz faces his own health scare; hands-only CPR. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (Season premiere) Teyana Taylor. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cate Blanchett (“The House With a Clock in Its Walls”); Issa Rae (“Insecure”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Political analyst Mona Charen. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Ethan Hawke; Daniel Sloss. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; Lenny Kravitz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Julianne Moore; Sturgill Simpson; Khaled Hosseini; Sean Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NFL Football Seattle Seahawks visit the Chicago Bears 5:15 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

