Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'The Purge' on USA

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 17, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Jessica Garza stars in a new episode of "The Purge" on USA. (Patti Perret / USA)

SERIES

Carter Harley (Jerry O’Connell) gets in on a big-budget commercial with a famous Japanese mascot. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star. 7 p.m. WGN America

America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform one last time. 8 p.m. NBC

Beat Shazam Teams of deejays compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

The Great American Read Highlighted books in this new episode include “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” “A Separate Peace,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Ghost,” “Jane Eyre,” “The Outsiders,” “Siddhartha,” “Tales of the City” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Meredith Vieira hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

American Masters An update of the episode “Hey, Boo: Harper Lee & To Kill a Mockingbird” illuminates the phenomenon behind Lee’s novel and the classic 1962 film adaptation, which earned Oscars for star Gregory Peck and screenwriter Horton Foote. Filmmaker Mary McDonagh Murphy interviews Lee’s friends and family, including her centenarian sister Alice. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Martha Stewart judges this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wrecked As they try to hide from the others in their band of survivors during the hunt, Pack and Jess (Asif Ali, Ally Maki) run into yet another threat on the island in this new episode. Elsewhere, after being knocked unconscious Todd (Will Greenberg) finds himself navigating a dreamscape. Brian Sacca and Zach Cregger also star. 10 p.m. TBS

The Purge Penelope (Jessica Garza) tries to prepare herself to make the necessary sacrifices while Rick and Jenna (Colin Woodell, Hannah Anderson) consider the “intangibles” added to the cost of closing their business deal. Gabriel Chavarria and Lee Tergesen also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Paley Center Salutes ‘This Is Us’ As a prelude to next week’s highly anticipated season premiere, NBC salutes its prime-time drama with this new one-hour special. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Carmen Jones Dorothy Dandridge stars as a temptress working at a World War II parachute factory in North Carolina who bewitches a naive young soldier (Harry Belafonte) in this 1954 reworking of Bizet’s operatic masterpiece “Carmen” adapted for the screen from a stage musical. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jill Lepore; Brandon Micheal Hall; Major Garrett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jose Antonio Vargas; Matthew Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bristol Palin; Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Emmy Fashion; Jon Batiste.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Eli Saslow. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah; Jeremy Sisto; Tony Bennett and Diana Krall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sally Field; Willie Nelson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Emmy Awards fashion: Bevy Smith, Lloyd Boston and Robert Verdi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Roseanne Barr. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Alicia Silverstone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Possible incontinence cure; vitamin B1 for tremors; antibiotic resistance. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Jennifer Love Hewitt; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Tennis player Naomi Osaka. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Jeff Foxworthy. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man says his adult sons are entitled, violent, and unable to survive without their parents’ help. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell (“America’s Got Talent”); Olivia Wilde; Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Trump’s nightly chats with Sean Hannity. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Javier Bardem; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kelly Clarkson; Tony Bennett and Diana Krall. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Annette Bening; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracey Ullman; Henry Golding; Madison Beer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay and Ice T; Sebastian Maniscalco; Tom Odell performs; Sean Kinney with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Andie MacDowell; Hot Snakes; Josh Dallas; Melissa Roxburgh. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Athletics 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Rockies 7 p.m. SNLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

