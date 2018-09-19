Advertisement

Wednesday’s TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 18, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wendell Pierce, left, and Gabriel Macht in a new episode of "Suits" on USA. (Ben Mark Holzberg / USA)

SERIES

America's Got Talent The winner is announced in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth While pursuing a lead, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) make a horrifying discovery. Alex Carter also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef The three finalists each prepare a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. The home cook with the best overall menu wins. 8 p.m. Fox

Suits When Harvey and Robert (Gabriel Macht, Wendell Pierce) can't stay on the sidelines, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) does what’s best for the firm. Rick Hoffman also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA

Guy's Grocery Games Three winners from the previous episodes team up to take on a trio of the series’ judges in this new episode of the culinary game show. 9 p.m. Food Network

I Feel Bad Amy Poehler is an executive producer of this new comedy about a woman (Sarayu Blue) who passes off some of her obligations to others at home and at work. The cast includes Paul Adelstein and Johnny Pemberton (“Son of Zorn”). 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC

Big Food Truck Tip In this new series, host Andrew Zimmern travels the country in search of the finest food truck entrepreneurs. In the premiere, Zimmern heads to Birmingham, Ala., and meets a couple that decided to take the money they had saved for a wedding and spend it on a food truck. 10 p.m. Food Network

Greenleaf After Clara (Donna Briscoe) refuses to give them a check to pay for their IRS bill, Lady Mae and the Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) scramble to come up with an alternate plan to stave off disaster in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee In preparation for the November midterms, this new episode offers the Democratic Party advice on generating voter excitement, using the words “universal healthcare.” 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Amazing Human Body The first segment of this new three-part special, airing in its entirety tonight, traces the development of human beings from conception through adulthood. The second episode documents the body’s ability to repair damage from disease and outside threats. The conclusion tracks the brain’s ability to form memories and learn. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Bryan Stevenson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Julianne Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kathleen Turner; Chrissy Teigen; Emma Stone; Snow Patrol. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Former NFL player Brian Banks; TV producer Ashley Colburn; author Kevin Leman: (“When Your Kid Is Hurting”); Nancy McKeon (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Alison Arngrim. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen (“Cravings”); Taran Killam. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Macy Gray performs; Suze Orman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The new chicken alternatives at fast-food restaurants; fresh meat in fast-food burgers. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Previewing brain surgery through virtual reality; debilitating back pain; fashion trends. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Josh McBride. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Relationships: Drew Pinsky and Shan Boodram; Howie Mandel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil The father of a missing teen describes how he used social media to find his son’s body. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz (“Loving Pablo”); Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Authors Eli Saslow and Derek Black. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Fred Armisen; Jonathan Wilson performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; animal expert Robert Irwin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; Willie Nelson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Peter Dinklage; Issa Rae; Ann Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kaley Cuoco; Joel McHale; Gaz Coombes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Taran Killam; Lady Antebellum performs; Sean Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Penn Badgley; the Record Company; Suki Waterhouse and Abra. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers host the Rockies, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Athletics, 7 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

