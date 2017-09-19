Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Channel Zero: No-End House' on Syfy

SERIES

Big Brother The unscripted series ends its 19th round with a two-hour season finale. Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

America's Got Talent Tyra Banks reveals the $1-million winner in the unscripted competition’s season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef In the two-hour season finale, the three remaining chef-contestants are left to their own inventions and ingredients to prepare a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay (also the show’s host), Christina Tosi, Aaron Sanchez and returning guest judge Joe Bastianich. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War “Resolve (January 1966-June 1967),” the fourth installment of the new documentary miniseries from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, displays the determination of North Vietnamese troops to withstand aerial attacks as the soldiers proceed along the Ho Chi Minh Trail to South Vietnam. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Growing Up Supermodel The unscripted series ends its season with a mini-marathon of new episodes. 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Lifetime

Swedish Dicks Ingmar (Peter Stormare) becomes convinced he should move back to Sweden, but then the team gets involved in a dangerous case. Johan Glans also stars in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. POP

Wahlburgers Paul guides the audience through a day in his life as he faces a health scare in the opener of the two-episode season finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Salvation Will there still be an Earth at the end of the season finale of the drama? Jennifer Finnigan, Santiago Cabrera and Charlie Rowe star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Place This afterlife comedy returns for a second season with Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. 10 p.m. NBC

South Park North Korea takes aim at South Park in this timely new episode of the raunchy animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

You're the Worst Jimmy (Chris Geere) learns that his literary novel is being marketed to readers as a steamy sex romp in this new episode. Aya Cash, Todd Robert Anderson, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue also star. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

Greenleaf Skip Leonard (guest star Arnell Powell) offers a tempting deal to Jacob (Lamman Rucker), while Charity’s (Deborah Joy Winans) plan runs into an obstacle in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN

Channel Zero: No-End House Based on a “creepypasta” tale by Brian Russell, a new season of this thriller series chronicles the tale of Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth), who pays a visit to a bizarre house of horrors in which each room is more upsetting than the previous one. John Carroll Lynch, Aisha Dee and Jeff Ward also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Sinner The fate of Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) is revealed in the season finale of this thriller. Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott also star. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Hudson; Ben Stiller; Billie Jean King; “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robin recalls her bone marrow transplant. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Romeo Miller and Kristina DeBarge (“Growing Up Hip Hop”); Marissa Jaret Winokur. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Stiller. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Terrence Howard; David Muir; Elizabeth Vargas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan (“The Bachelorette”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bill Pullman; Garcelle Beauvais; Sean Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Claims that chicken meat is dangerously chlorinated; claims that boxed macaroni and cheese is unsafe. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Anti-vaxxer pet owners; snake attack 911 call; smoking lawsuit; healthful microwave meals in a mug. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Jordana Brewster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”); 9-year-old guitar player Marel Hidalgo performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus; chef Chris Kimball; Walton Goggins (“Vice Principals”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman calls her on-again, off-again boyfriend hundreds of times a day and breaks into his house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Megyn Kelly (“Megyn Kelly Today”); NBA star Russell Westbrook; Logic and Alessia Cara perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Celebrity news; products that can be shortcuts to a beauty routine. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Ellen Pao. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Luke Wilson; Atlas Genius performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Stiller; Fred Armisen; Little Big Town; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Bridges; Pamela Adlon; Miguel performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS