Thursday’s TV highlights: 'Beat Bobby Flay' on Food Network

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 19, 2018 | 8:00 PM
In "Beat Bobby Flay," Flay takes on competitors in culinary showdowns. (Stephen Davis Phillips / Food Network)

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes a ride with rally driver Ken Block in the season finale. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Bite Club Tyler Florence brings together five of the best chefs in Indianapolis to compete using a unique style of grill for the first time. 9 p.m. Food Network

Beat Bobby Flay “Chopped” regular Amanda Freitag and Laura Vitale arrive in Bobby Flay's arena and bring with them India native Asif Syed and New York’s Jordan Frosolone. 10 p.m. Food Network

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) faces the consequences of his actions while Teddy (Carter Hudson) does whatever he can to help his partners. Emily Rios and Sergio Peris-Mencheta also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Michael Weatherly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hugh Jackman; Hugh Evans; Tiffany Haddish; the Irwin Family. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jack Black; Josh Groban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lorenza Izzo (“The House with a Clock in Its Walls”); rapper Jermaine Dupri; LA Chargers Cheerleaders perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Lisa Kohn; Everyday Heroes; DNA Doe Project. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Terrence Howard; Iain Armitage; Jake Shears performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kelly Clarkson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Omar Epps (“From Fatherless to Fatherhood”) (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Synthetic marijuana K2: Wendy Williams; coconut oil. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Issa Rae (“Insecure”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Delaying one’s period for a vacation; chewable vitamin C; lasers filling cavities; taking a selfie. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Newlyweds get a surprise after the groom saves a drowning teen on their wedding day. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tony Danza (“The Good Cop”); Tony Bennett and Diana Krall perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother and sister have destroyed her relationships with the entire family. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn; Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”); Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tracey Ullman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeff Garlin; Boyd Holbrook; the Cooties perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jack Black; Angela Bassett; Josh Groban peforms. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Iain Armitage. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Matt Kemp; Wiz Khalifa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Badflower performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Freddie Highmore; Ken Burns; Sean Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Reid Scott; Mt. Joy performs; Linus Roache. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Football Tulsa at Temple, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Jets visit the Browns. 5:20 p.m. NFL

NHL Preseason Hockey San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

