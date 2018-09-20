Thursday’s TV highlights: 'Beat Bobby Flay' on Food Network

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes a ride with rally driver Ken Block in the season finale. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Bite Club Tyler Florence brings together five of the best chefs in Indianapolis to compete using a unique style of grill for the first time. 9 p.m. Food Network
Beat Bobby Flay “Chopped” regular Amanda Freitag and Laura Vitale arrive in Bobby Flay's arena and bring with them India native Asif Syed and New York’s Jordan Frosolone. 10 p.m. Food Network
Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) faces the consequences of his actions while Teddy (Carter Hudson) does whatever he can to help his partners. Emily Rios and Sergio Peris-Mencheta also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Michael Weatherly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hugh Jackman; Hugh Evans; Tiffany Haddish; the Irwin Family. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jack Black; Josh Groban performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lorenza Izzo (“The House with a Clock in Its Walls”); rapper Jermaine Dupri; LA Chargers Cheerleaders perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Lisa Kohn; Everyday Heroes; DNA Doe Project. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Terrence Howard; Iain Armitage; Jake Shears performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kelly Clarkson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Omar Epps (“From Fatherless to Fatherhood”) (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Synthetic marijuana K2: Wendy Williams; coconut oil. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Issa Rae (“Insecure”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Delaying one’s period for a vacation; chewable vitamin C; lasers filling cavities; taking a selfie. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Newlyweds get a surprise after the groom saves a drowning teen on their wedding day. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Tony Danza (“The Good Cop”); Tony Bennett and Diana Krall perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother and sister have destroyed her relationships with the entire family. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn; Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”); Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tracey Ullman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeff Garlin; Boyd Holbrook; the Cooties perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jack Black; Angela Bassett; Josh Groban peforms. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Iain Armitage. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matt Kemp; Wiz Khalifa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Badflower performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Freddie Highmore; Ken Burns; Sean Kinney performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Reid Scott; Mt. Joy performs; Linus Roache. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Football Tulsa at Temple, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Jets visit the Browns. 5:20 p.m. NFL
NHL Preseason Hockey San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 16 - 22, 2018, in PDF format