Friday’s TV highlights: 'Killjoys' on Syfy

SERIES
Art in the Twenty-First Century Four South African artists from Johannesburg with diverse ethnic backgrounds and identities are featured in the first two episodes of the series’ new season. In the second, artists from around the world find a creative haven in Berlin. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits an authentic Italian spot in Chicago that specializes in deep-dish pizza and rigatoni, then finds a place in Spokane, Wash., that serves carnitas fries and has a novel twist on gnocchi. 9 p.m. Food Network
My Lottery Dream Home Host David Bromstad returns for a new season of this feel-good unscripted series, where he helps recent big-ticket lottery winners buy their first high-dollar home with their prize money. In the premiere, Bromstad meets a Florida couple who won millions via a scratch-off ticket and are looking for a perfect house with land and horse stables. 9 p.m. HGTV
Wynonna Earp A mysterious female who seems to know too much about the Earp’s history arrives and announces that she has a special mission for Wynonna and Waverly (Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley). Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Killjoys This space adventure wraps its fourth season as Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) tries to prepare herself for a final confrontation in greenspace to keep her deadly, shape-shifting nemesis from breaking through into the Quad and the universe. Meanwhile, buried in her scientific work, Zeph (Kelly McCormack) makes a horrifying discovery that poses a threat to Westerley. Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Animals Temporarily on the outs with each other, rat buddies Mike and Phil are forced to reunite after they receive a strange missive summoning them to “The Democratic Republic of Kitty City,” which is a feline section of town that’s walled off from the outside world. Guest voices include Randall Park and Michael Sheen. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Special Report: What Really Happened in Puerto Rico This new special takes in-depth look at conditions in the American territory one year after it was pummeled by Hurricane Maria, including the ongoing human toll; the challenges to rebuild communities; and the successes and failures of government agencies. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
Cradle of Champions Journalist Bartle Bull made his first venture into documentary filmmaking with this 2018 account of three young fighters – James Wilkins, Nisa Rodriguez and Titus Williams – as they progress through the 2015 New York Golden Gloves tournament, a grueling 10-week event where some 500 boxers from the five boroughs compete. The film is shot in cinema verite style, with no voice-over narration. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Shemar Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robot revolution. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Freddie Highmore; Cate Blanchett. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; author P.J. O’Rourke (“None of My Business”); Jennifer Love Hewitt; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; the Vamps perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jack Black; Josh Groban and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles perform; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin; Cheryl Hines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Judge Frank Caprio (“Caught in Providence”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show How dog saliva can lead to amputations and even death; Rob Lowe tells how he got his health back. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Meagan Good (“A Boy, a Girl, a Dream: Love on Election Night”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Pasta alternatives; a guest shows off her new body; pre-toxing; boosting the brain with tai chi. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Kaley Cuoco; Tyler Florence; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve New York’s Uniondale High School’s Rhythm of the Knight show choir; Julissa Bermudez, Tamra Judge, Lynn Whitfield. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Julianne Moore (“Bel Canto”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man meets his bigamist wife’s new boyfriend for the first time. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Beth Behrs; Bob Moses performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Nancy Cordes, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore; author P.J. O’Rourke (“None of My Business”); Thom Hartmann; Steve Hilton; Catherine Rampell. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is… With Elex Michaelson Mira Sorvino; USC interim President Wanda Austin; Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch); Tim Conway Jr. and Heidi Hamilton. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (season finale) Chrissy Teigen; Ryan Eggold; magician Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hillary Rodham Clinton; Nik Dodani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Olivia Wilde; Noah Centineo; Jungle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers (season finale) Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; Dominic West. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football USC hosts Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Florida Atlantic visits Central Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN and Penn State visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Astros, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Padres, 7 p.m. SNLA
