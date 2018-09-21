Saturday’s TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Truly, Madly, Sweetly' on Hallmark

SERIES
Elizabeth I Elizabeth (Lily Cole) feels insecure during the first 25 years of her reign as she deals with Catholic plots at home and abroad. Vincent Kerschbaum also stars in this docudrama miniseries presented by historians Suzannah Lipscomb and Dan Jones. 7 p.m. Ovation
Planet Earth: Yellowstone Herds of elk, pronghorn sheep and bison return from their winter feeding grounds to take advantage of rich, natural grasslands in the second episode of this three-part documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. BBC America
Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew travel to New Mexico to investigate the Double Eagle Restaurant and the Doña Ana County Courthouse. 9 p.m. Travel
MOVIES
The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a British Academy Film Award for his direction of this dark 2017 fantasy, which won a best picture Oscar. Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Truly, Madly, Sweetly A cupcake maker (Nikki DeLoach) working out of a San Francisco food truck partners with a divorced single dad (Dylan Neal) in this new made-for-TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.: Nikki Haley. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning “Murphy Brown”; Michael Ovitz; a touring exhibit celebrates Leonard Bernstein; RuPaul. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). MLS player Wayne Rooney. Panel: Jason Miller; author Bob Woodward (“Fear: Trump in the White House”); Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS 2020 election prospects; climate change; the economy; trade: Michael Bloomberg. Reform in Saudi Arabia: Author Manal al-Sharif (“Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). National Security Advisor John Bolton. Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch. Panel: James Freeman; author Mark Penn (“Microtrends Squared”). (N) 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park). Midterm elections: Anthony Salvanto; Ed O’Keefe. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; author Reihan Salam (“Melting Pot or Civil War?”); Seung Min Kim, USA Today; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Changes in coverage of Supreme Court confirmation hearings: co-author Jill Abramson (“Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas”); Charlotte Alter, Time; Rachel Sklar; Charles Blow, the New York Times. Pro-Trump media : Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. White House press briefings: Olivier Knox, White House Correspondents Assn. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Capri Cafaro; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Mara Liasson, NPR; Katrina Pierson; Shana Glenzer. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A look at how the Dutch prevent floodwaters from inundating their low-lying country. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 9 a.m. KABC; Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 9 a.m. KDOC; Georgia at Missouri, 9 a.m. ESPN; Boston College at Purdue, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Nebraska at Michigan, 9 a.m. FS1; Akron at Iowa St., 9 a.m. FSN; Louisville at Virginia, 9:30 a.m. FSPrime; Texas A&M at Alabama, 12:30 p.m. KCBS; Clemson at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. KABC; Kansas State at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Florida International at Miami, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Baylor, 12:30 p.m. FS1; TCU at Texas, 1:30 p.m. KTTV; Florida at Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN; Mississippi State at Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. FS1; Stanford at Oregon, 5:07 p.m. KABC; Wisconsin at Iowa, 5:30 p.m. KTTV; Air Force at Utah St., 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NWSL Soccer Championship: North Carolina Courage visits Portland Thorns, 1:30 p.m. Lifetime
Baseball The Angels visit the Astros, 4 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Padres, 6 p.m. SNLA
